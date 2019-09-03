First Merchants Has Upped By $913,445 Its Alliant Com (LNT) Holding; Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Shorts Increased By 0.61%

First Merchants Corp increased Alliant Corp Com (LNT) stake by 21.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Merchants Corp acquired 19,435 shares as Alliant Corp Com (LNT)’s stock rose 5.90%. The First Merchants Corp holds 107,814 shares with $5.08M value, up from 88,379 last quarter. Alliant Corp Com now has $12.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $53.15. About 540,325 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 24/05/2018 – Rate freeze a win for Alliant Energy customers in Wisconsin; 02/05/2018 – Mark Weber Joins Alliant Employee Benefits; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alliant Energy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNT); 04/04/2018 – Alliant Acquires Dumortier Risk Management, Inc; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook Of Alliant, Interstate Power And Light, And Wisconsin Power And Light To Negative; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 03/05/2018 – Stan Rorison Adds Experience, Versatility to Alliant’s New Orleans Team; 02/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY SEES FY EPS $2.04 TO $2.18, EST. $2.11; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALLIANT’S B3 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING; OUTLOOK; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY ENTERED $300M TWO-YEAR TERM LOAN PACT

Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH) had an increase of 0.61% in short interest. CBSH’s SI was 5.21 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.61% from 5.18M shares previously. With 433,000 avg volume, 12 days are for Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH)’s short sellers to cover CBSH’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $56.3. About 259,070 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold Commerce Bancshares, Inc. shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt owns 553,671 shares. Federated Pa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 0.02% or 1.22M shares. First Manhattan Company invested in 0% or 3,226 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Co owns 0.03% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 25,801 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 269,519 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 18,618 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Financial Serv Grp owns 136,306 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Whitnell & Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 5,055 shares. The Georgia-based Earnest Prns Limited Liability has invested 0% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Bessemer Inc holds 173 shares. Lpl Ltd reported 0% stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,762 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management services and products to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $6.00 billion. It operates through three divisions: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. It has a 15.03 P/E ratio. The Consumer segment offers various banking services and products, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson And Doremus Inv Mngmt invested 0.27% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Pub Sector Pension Board has invested 0.01% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). First Comml Bank Of Omaha reported 19,854 shares. Services Inc accumulated 17,991 shares. Hills Financial Bank And Tru Com, a Iowa-based fund reported 6,827 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 1,313 shares. 29,755 are held by Kbc Group Inc Nv. Whittier Tru invested 0% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). D L Carlson Group holds 0.75% or 54,530 shares. 43,116 were accumulated by Mesirow. Cohen And Steers Inc holds 0.39% or 2.97 million shares in its portfolio. Pittenger Anderson holds 0% or 1,000 shares. 800 are held by Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Ltd. Duff And Phelps Inv Mngmt invested in 1.59% or 2.24M shares. Field & Main National Bank & Trust has invested 0.07% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT).

Among 2 analysts covering Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Alliant Energy has $5400 highest and $49 lowest target. $51.50’s average target is -3.10% below currents $53.15 stock price. Alliant Energy had 5 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $49 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, June 26.

