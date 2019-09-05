First Merchants Has Raised Position in Carnival Com (CCL); Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) Shareholder Johnson Financial Group Has Increased Stake

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Carnival Corp Com (CCL) by 37.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 13,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 48,163 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, up from 35,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Carnival Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $45.13. About 1.35M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 23/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Sails to the “Rhythm of the Caribbean” by Introducing New lmmersive Cultural Experiences; 16/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Named ‘America’s Most Trusted Cruise Line’ By Reader’s Digest For Fourth Year In A Row; 08/05/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival PLC – Voting Rights and Capital; 24/04/2018 – DOT TSA: TSA Reminds Travelers of Security Procedures for the Carnival Travel Season; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL 1Q REV. $4.2B, EST. $4.11B; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL PLC CCL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84.50 FROM $79.50; RATING OUTPERFORM; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Expects $6B Cash From Operations in 2018; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL – EXPECTS 2018 FY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD IN CONSTANT CURRENCY COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR TO BE UP ABOUT 1.0 PERCENT; 05/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) by 22.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 5,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 29,841 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51 million, up from 24,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.15B market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $78.01. About 1.37M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 21/03/2018 – LYB GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A. SCHULMAN; 26/03/2018 – ALL LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY UNITS RESTARTED AFTER SUNDAY STEAM OUTAGE; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – ACQUISITION BY LYONDELLBASELL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES – DEAL WITH A. SCHULMAN IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell names Jacinth Smiley Chief Accounting Officer; 22/03/2018 – LyondellBasell’s Houston Refinery Marks 100th Anniversary; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 211,848 shares to 116,139 shares, valued at $6.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,442 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,258 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc invested in 2.17 million shares. Cibc Ww Corp reported 0.07% stake. Valicenti Advisory Incorporated stated it has 2.31% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Southeast Asset Advsrs has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Mason Street Limited Liability invested in 0.08% or 43,419 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Smithfield Tru has 245 shares. 10 has 112,046 shares for 2.02% of their portfolio. First Trust owns 7,823 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia stated it has 93,359 shares. First Personal Fincl Svcs holds 0.01% or 378 shares in its portfolio. Cincinnati Insur has invested 1.54% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Fiduciary Trust Company holds 32,472 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt has 12,425 shares. California-based Reilly Fin Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $57.54 million activity. Patel Bhavesh V. bought $498,873 worth of stock or 7,246 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Fincl Bank owns 0.06% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 51,105 shares. Citizens And Northern, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,298 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Dnb Asset Mgmt As accumulated 401,463 shares or 0% of the stock. 9,855 were reported by Vontobel Asset Inc. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 67,642 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Santa Barbara Asset Management Limited invested in 1.8% or 2.28 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc owns 0.03% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 462,146 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt invested in 193 shares. Sterling Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.77% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Co holds 44,897 shares. 100 are held by Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora. Pathstone Family Office Limited Com accumulated 281 shares. Sigma Planning Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Cumberland Limited has 60,025 shares.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) on Wednesday, July 3.