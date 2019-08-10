First Merchants Has Raised Its Stake in Cerner Com (CERN) by $675,906; Trust Co Of Oklahoma Holding in Texas Instruments (TXN) Increased by $42.43 Million as Share Value Rose

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Cerner Corp Com (CERN) by 53.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 11,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 33,842 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, up from 21,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Cerner Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $71.41. About 1.52M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner; 23/05/2018 – FierceHealth: Exclusive update on @UIHealth fight between @Cerner and Epic. Epic CEO Judy Faulkner says total costs for #EHR; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Net $160M; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q New Business Bookings Between $1.350B-$1.55B; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 58C; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Shr Repurchase Program; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 19/04/2018 – The Menninger Clinic Selects Cerner Millennium Electronic Health Record; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING Cerner finally has Uncle Sam’s signature on its multibillion-dollar no-bid contract to update the

Trust Co Of Oklahoma increased its stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by 9.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma bought 400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 4,405 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $467.24M, up from 4,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Texas Instruments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $120.61. About 5.78M shares traded or 15.25% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) by 4,506 shares to 61,217 shares, valued at $7.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $922,762 activity.