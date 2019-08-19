First Merchants Has Raised Its Omnicom Group Com (OMC) Holding by $557,928 as Share Price Rose; Cutler Investment Counsel Holds Holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC)

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc Com (OMC) by 19.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 7,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 46,563 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, up from 38,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $78.12. About 543,945 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 16/04/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc expected to post earnings of $1.06 a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO COMBINE CHAIRMAN AND CEO ROLES; 26/04/2018 – Jenny Glover Joins Juniper Park\TBWA as Executive Creative Director; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA COMMUNICATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Omnicom Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Omnicom’s DAS Group Forms Specialty Marketing Practice Area, Stacey Hightower Named CEO; 09/05/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Taps Al Merry for Executive Creative Director Role; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EPS $1.14; 24/05/2018 – Omnicom Short-Interest Ratio Rises 83% to 19 Days; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 2145.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc bought 59,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 62,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62M, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $128.4. About 803,329 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Solebury Trout Launches Corporate Communications Capabilities For Life Sciences Clients; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $2.43; 30/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlas Browninc reported 5,520 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 551,341 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rnc Management Lc owns 442,208 shares or 2.25% of their US portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 11,978 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% or 443,200 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The has 0.02% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 232,949 shares. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.04% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 93,440 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 98,750 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Mackenzie Finance Corp reported 3.02 million shares. 116,220 were reported by First Republic Mgmt. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt has 0.17% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). City Hldgs has invested 0.04% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Moreover, Atria Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) owns 54,551 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp holds 0.32% or 2.72 million shares.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,756 shares to 43,091 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $511.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,313 shares to 9,435 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.