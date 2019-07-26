First Merchants Has Lifted Travelers Com (TRV) Position by $338,527 as Market Valuation Rose; S Muoio & Company Raised Gogo (GOGO) Stake by $312,000

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Travelers Inc Com (TRV) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 2,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,572 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, up from 25,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Travelers Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $148.49. About 1.16 million shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 24/05/2018 – Cardiac Center in Saudi Arabia Targets Medical Travelers; 02/04/2018 – Real-Life Travelers Find ‘Firsts That Last’ in North Carolina; 14/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenience Enhancer for Travelers (HUN-495); 23/05/2018 – Service and KAYAK Partner to Get Travelers Compensation for Delayed Flights; 14/05/2018 – Cancun Remains Popular, Puerto Rico Begins Recovery Among American Travelers This Summer, Despite Recent Travel Advisory And Hurricane Setbacks; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL – NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST. PAUL FIRE AND MARINE INSURANCE COMPANY HAVE LODGED A CLAIM IN UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT; 16/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Travelers CEO’s compensation withdrawn; 17/04/2018 – Denihan to Celebrate National Business Travelers Day on April 24, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Travelers Publishes Its 2017 Community Report; 27/04/2018 – Rep. Langevin: Langevin Supports Legislation to Protect Air Travelers

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Gogo Inc (GOGO) by 75.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 78,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 181,751 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $816,000, up from 103,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Gogo Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $363.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.94% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $4.14. About 836,112 shares traded. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 10.54% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 09/04/2018 – Gogo’s 2Ku lnflight Connectivity Solution Selected by Air Canada for its Bombardier C-Series Aircraft; 05/03/2018 – GOGO NAMES OAKLEIGH THORNE AS PRESIDENT-CEO; 20/04/2018 – Gogo Realigns Leadership to Drive Operational Excellence; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrade Gogo’s Cfr To Caa1; Changes Outlook To Negative; Sgl Rating Downgraded To Sgl-3; 05/03/2018 Gogo Appoints Oakleigh Thorne As President And Chief Executive Officer; 19/03/2018 – SENATOR INVESTMENT GROUP LP SAYS HAVE ENGAGED, MAY FROM TIME TO TIME CONTINUE TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH MEMBERS OF MANAGEMENT, BOARD OF GOGO INC; 04/05/2018 – Gogo 1Q Rev $231.8M; 19/03/2018 – GOGO HOLDER SENATOR SAYS MAY ENGAGE IN TALKS WITH MGMT, HOLDERS; 05/03/2018 – GOGO INC – THORNE REPLACES MICHAEL J. SMALL AS CEO; 05/03/2018 – Gogo CEO Is Going Away, Replaced By Top Investor — MarketWatch

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “3 Dow Stocks Not to Overlook Tuesday Morning – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could The The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Info Tech Etf (VGT) by 3,204 shares to 72,796 shares, valued at $14.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.77 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold GOGO shares while 26 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 47.39 million shares or 3.04% less from 48.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Co Il stated it has 232,246 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.01% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 210,287 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). First Midwest Bank Tru Division has 1.37 million shares. 88,888 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement. 514,197 were reported by Bancorp Of Montreal Can. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd has invested 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Capital Intll Invsts holds 1.21 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. 72,607 were reported by Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Communications Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 70,320 shares. 47,750 are owned by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 40,905 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsr Limited has 0% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 463,198 shares. Hodges Mgmt holds 0.35% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) or 763,900 shares.

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83 million and $109.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 7,700 shares to 65,008 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gogo closes up 8.1% as analysts parse early results, refinancing – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Gogo Stock Fell 26% in November – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018, Fool.com published: “What Caused Shares of Gogo to Jump Today – Motley Fool” on January 09, 2019. More interesting news about Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Gogo Stock Gained 11% in February – Nasdaq” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gogo launches $900M senior secured notes offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 15, 2019.