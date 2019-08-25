First Merchants Has Lifted T. Rowe Price Group Com (TROW) Stake; As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stock Declined, Shareholder Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Lowered Its Position by $7.41 Million

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 168,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 665,746 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.58 million, down from 834,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $42.57. About 546,683 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Assured Guaranty’s Ratings; Outlook Is Stable; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $293 MLN VS $527 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $73M; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN SAYS “REGULATORY INTERVENTION HERE IS PLAUSIBLE” ON ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc Com (TROW) by 11.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 5,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% . The institutional investor held 55,018 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51 million, up from 49,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in T. Rowe Price Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $105.61. About 1.20 million shares traded or 8.12% up from the average. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 3.40% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 12/03/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE FEB. TRANSFERS FROM MUTUAL FUNDS WERE $4.8B; 24/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price’s One-Stop Global Fund — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in La Jolla Pharma; 23/04/2018 – T. Rowe Price Group Inc expected to post earnings of $1.71 a share – Earnings Preview; 03/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Head Of Fixed Income Ted Wiese To Step Down At Year-End, Retire From Firm Next May; Veteran Portfolio Manager And; 10/04/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE ASSOCIATES INC REPORTS 20.1 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DROPBOX INC AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – BAILLIE GIFFORD, T. ROWE PRICE SUPPORT TESLA AWARD TO CEO MUSK; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Axovant; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE HEAD OF FIXED INCOME TED WIESE TO STEP DOWN AT YEAR-END, RETIRE FROM FIRM NEXT MAY; VETERAN PORTFOLIO MANAGER ANDREW MCCORMICK TO TAKE OVER JANUARY 1, 2019; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 1.9% Position in Aevi

