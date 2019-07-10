First Merchants Has Lifted Its Stake in Disney Walt Company Com (DIS) by $1.14 Million; Masters Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position in Tesla (Call) (TSLA) as Shares Declined

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Company Com (DIS) by 48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 10,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,613 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, up from 21,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Company Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $142.54. About 2.35M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library — All for $4.99 Per Month; 11/05/2018 – DIS:INFINITY WAR TO BE ONE OF BIGGEST OPENING WEEKENDS IN CHINA; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE; 25/05/2018 – New Star Wars attractions set to open at Disney theme parks in 2019; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney Californi

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (Call) (TSLA) by 83.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc analyzed 500,000 shares as the company's stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.99 million, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $42.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $6.42 during the last trading session, reaching $236.48. About 4.75 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs Incorporated stated it has 3,210 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. California-based Primecap Mngmt Communications Ca has invested 0.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Psagot Invest House Limited invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Harvey Cap Management invested in 0.24% or 4,500 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 0.6% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Westchester Capital Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 378,902 shares. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership accumulated 0.78% or 1.50 million shares. Marietta Investment Ptnrs Lc stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Aviance Cap Limited Liability Corporation, Florida-based fund reported 13,618 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 15,083 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Yorktown Management Research Inc invested in 5,400 shares. Cognios Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 143,500 are held by Columbus Hill Capital Management Ltd Partnership. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset has invested 0.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fenimore Asset Inc holds 1,813 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 5Oo Eq Weight Etf by 3,689 shares to 118,006 shares, valued at $12.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737 worth of stock or 42 shares.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.63 earnings per share, up 61.37% or $2.59 from last year’s $-4.22 per share. After $-4.10 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.24% EPS growth.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 insider sales for $13.90 million activity. The insider Musk Elon bought $25.00M. The insider Guillen Jerome M sold $305,420. RICE LINDA JOHNSON also sold $544,000 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Tuesday, February 5. $5.84 million worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was sold by Gracias Antonio J. on Wednesday, January 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Sb Invs Limited reported 29,209 shares. Kj Harrison, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,312 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 552,801 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). The Bermuda-based Fil Ltd has invested 0.1% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 356 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 923 were reported by Wealth Architects Ltd Llc. Bb&T stated it has 855 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jane Street Group Ltd has 0.44% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.16% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 2,843 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Inc invested in 0.06% or 322,584 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur, Japan-based fund reported 2,538 shares. Zevenbergen Cap Invs Limited Liability Company accumulated 414,789 shares or 4.12% of the stock. Axa has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Ima Wealth owns 0.06% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 509 shares.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 1.00 million shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $25.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brighthouse Finl Inc (Call) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).

