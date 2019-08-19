First Merchants Has Increased People’s United Financial Com (PBCT) Stake; Celyad SA – American Depositary Shares (CYAD) SI Increased By 45.21%

First Merchants Corp increased People’s United Financial Com (PBCT) stake by 16.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Merchants Corp acquired 22,092 shares as People’s United Financial Com (PBCT)’s stock declined 4.31%. The First Merchants Corp holds 159,463 shares with $2.62 million value, up from 137,371 last quarter. People’s United Financial Com now has $5.78B valuation. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $14.5. About 12.57 million shares traded or 242.81% up from the average. People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has declined 10.52% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical PBCT News: 22/03/2018 – People’s United Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINL NAMES JEFF TENGEL PRESIDENT; 04/05/2018 – People’s United Names Jeff Tengel President; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINANCIAL INC PBCT.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.175/SHR; 19/04/2018 – Am Banker [Reg]: Acquisitions drive loan, profit gains at People’s United; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINANCIAL INC – NET INTEREST INCOME TOTALED $295.8 MLN IN 1Q18 COMPARED TO $292.3 MLN IN 4Q17; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q Net $107.9M; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q EPS 30c; 20/04/2018 – DJ People’s United Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBCT); 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl

Celyad SA – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CYAD) had an increase of 45.21% in short interest. CYAD’s SI was 98,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 45.21% from 67,900 shares previously. With 8,600 avg volume, 12 days are for Celyad SA – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CYAD)’s short sellers to cover CYAD’s short positions. The stock increased 7.07% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $12.26. About 14,058 shares traded or 6.41% up from the average. Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) has declined 63.12% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CYAD News: 29/03/2018 – Celyad to Present Updates On CYAD-01 at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2018; 17/05/2018 – CELYAD RAISES $47.3 MILLION IN GLOBAL OFFERING; 27/04/2018 – Haematologica publishes Celyad THINK Study Case Report of CYAD-01 lnduced Complete Remission in Relapsed/Refractory AML Patient; 15/05/2018 – CELYAD ENDED 1Q WITH EU25.1 IN CASH, CASH EQUIV,S-T INVESTMENTS; 15/05/2018 – CELYAD OFFERING JOINT BOOKRUNNERS WELLS FARGO, BRYAN, GARNIER; 09/05/2018 – Celyad Announces Presentations at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting 2018; 23/05/2018 – CELYAD SA CYAD.BR – EACH ADS REPRESENTS RIGHT TO RECEIVE ONE ORDINARY SHARE; 17/05/2018 – Celyad announces pricing of $47.3 million global offering; 27/04/2018 – HAEMATOLOGICA PUBLISHES CELYAD THINK STUDY CASE REPORT OF CYAD-01 INDUCED COMPLETE REMISSION IN RELAPSED/REFRACTORY AML PATIENT; 22/03/2018 Celyad Reports 2017 Financial and Operating Results and Expected Key Milestones for 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold PBCT shares while 112 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 290.39 million shares or 4.41% more from 278.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.02% in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Zeke Ltd owns 24,633 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Hartford Fin Inc holds 0.08% or 14,751 shares in its portfolio. M Secs Inc owns 407,179 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Co owns 10,290 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Eaton Vance reported 0.02% in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Charles Schwab Inv owns 0.03% invested in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) for 2.39 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 541,940 shares. Laffer Invests holds 117,262 shares or 0% of its portfolio. National Bank Of America De reported 1.43M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 19,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 114,464 shares. 22,840 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset. Sit Inv Associates Inc invested in 16,325 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “There’s A Lot To Like About People’s United Financial, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PBCT) Upcoming 1.1% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is People’s United (PBCT) Down 12% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 22, 2019 : FOLD, FAST, IQ, GRPN, PBCT, FISV – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “People’s United Financial is Oversold – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. The company has market cap of $145.88 million. It operates in two divisions, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure.

More notable recent Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celyad to Provide First Half 2019 Financial Results & Business Highlights and Host a Conference Call – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Celyad Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Celyad Announces April 2019 Investor Conference Schedule Nasdaq:CYAD – GlobeNewswire” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Celyad to advance CYAD-02 into the clinic – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Celyad to Participate in Upcoming June 2019 Conferences – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 29, 2019.