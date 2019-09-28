First Merchants Has Increased Nextera Energy Com (NEE) Holding By $479,604; Ensemble Capital Management Has Trimmed Mastercard (MA) Position By $9.16 Million

First Merchants Corp increased Nextera Energy Inc Com (NEE) stake by 17.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Merchants Corp acquired 2,351 shares as Nextera Energy Inc Com (NEE)’s stock rose 7.19%. The First Merchants Corp holds 15,999 shares with $3.28M value, up from 13,648 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc Com now has $113.03B valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $231.26. About 1.73M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Finance $5.1B Purchase Price Through Issuance of New Debt

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 15.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 34,703 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Ensemble Capital Management Llc holds 186,045 shares with $49.21 million value, down from 220,748 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $273.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.74% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $269.13. About 2.95M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "The Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Share Price Has Gained 286%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance" on September 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "Why Mastercard Stock Could Continue to Rise Despite Predicted Economic Slowdown – Motley Fool" published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Mastercard: Comparable Valuation – Seeking Alpha" on September 23, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32500 highest and $259 lowest target. $302.27’s average target is 12.31% above currents $269.13 stock price. Mastercard had 20 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MA in report on Thursday, July 11 with “Overweight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 1 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 18 by Raymond James. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, April 17. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. UBS maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of MA in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. $4.22 million worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was sold by Mastercard Foundation. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31. 1,735 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.31 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 13,427 are held by Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated. Loomis Sayles & LP reported 17,163 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 5,328 were reported by Webster Bancshares N A. D E Shaw Co Inc reported 0.05% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ameriprise Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 7.90 million shares. Heritage Wealth has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cetera Advsrs Ltd reported 0.08% stake. Moreover, Bell National Bank & Trust has 0.13% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2,227 shares. Barr E S & has invested 0.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Greatmark Ptnrs Incorporated invested in 1,545 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Cambridge Trust Commerce accumulated 1,413 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Churchill Mgmt reported 45,515 shares stake. Coatue stated it has 2.11 million shares or 4.72% of all its holdings. Moreover, Shine Investment Advisory Inc has 0.16% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,319 shares. Navellier Assocs Incorporated stated it has 0.91% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Twin Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.16% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Waddell Reed accumulated 341,043 shares. Torch Wealth Management Llc has invested 1.74% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Blue Chip Ptnrs holds 9,421 shares. 12,873 are held by Bowen Hanes & Commerce Inc. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp owns 135 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Co stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Cutter Co Brokerage invested in 3,630 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corp reported 131,290 shares stake. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 46,465 shares. Advisory Net Ltd Liability Corporation holds 9,678 shares. High Pointe Capital Limited Liability holds 1.28% or 4,470 shares. Endurance Wealth reported 0.97% stake. Homrich & Berg holds 5,854 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

First Merchants Corp decreased Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 28,667 shares to 80,962 valued at $4.61M in 2019Q2. It also reduced S&P 400 Mid (MDY) stake by 1,492 shares and now owns 26,868 shares. Consumer Staples Sector Etf Spdr (XLP) was reduced too.