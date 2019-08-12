First Merchants Has Increased Holding in Honeywell Intl Com (HON); As Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Stock Value Declined, Presima Has Trimmed Stake

Presima Inc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 33.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc sold 29,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 59,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, down from 88,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.73. About 554,055 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Adjusts 2018 View To Rev $1.021B; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NEW ELDORADO MASTER LEASE HAS 15 YEAR INITIAL TERM AND FOUR 5 YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado, Gaming & Leisure to Buy Tropicana for $1.85 Billion; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLPI); 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF ASSETS OF TROPICANA; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EPS 45c; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NOTES WILL BE OFFERED IN TWO TRANCHES, FIRST OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2025 AND SECOND OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2028; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 8% TO 10% ACCRETIVE

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) by 17.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 4,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 32,299 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, up from 27,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $166.67. About 1.80M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Honeywell Automation India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES NEFKENS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF HOMES BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Intelligent Wearables For Industrial Field Workers; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell lnaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 22/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc TEMP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON.WI); 09/03/2018 – lntellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED $4.0 BILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 10, 2015; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: Doc re Form 10-Q; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT DOES NOT RESTRICT HONEYWELL’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDENDS, NOR DOES IT CONTAIN FINANCIAL COVENANTS

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. Announces 2017 Distribution Tax Treatment – GlobeNewswire” on January 23, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Completion of Acquisitions and Lease Modifications to Accommodate the Acquisition of Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. by Penn National Gaming, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on October 15, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Casino REITs called attractive – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based California Employees Retirement has invested 0.02% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Penn Cap Mgmt invested in 14,802 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Axa accumulated 33,979 shares. 12.24M were reported by Cap Ww Invsts. 3.11M were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0.03% or 246,039 shares. Campbell Company Inv Adviser holds 0.13% or 6,771 shares. Zeke accumulated 20,000 shares. Federated Pa accumulated 0.01% or 74,770 shares. Harris Assoc Limited Partnership owns 3.30 million shares. Bb&T owns 13,349 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt reported 34,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Capital Advisers Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Sei Invs Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 186,432 shares. Systematic Management LP owns 171,311 shares.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $182,490 activity.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Falls as Netflix Drags on Tech Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Honeywell International Inc. (HON) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) by 4,506 shares to 61,217 shares, valued at $7.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.