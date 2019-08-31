First Merchants Has Cut Holding in United Technologies Com (UTX) by $576,768; Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined While Community Financial Services Group Has Cut Its Stake by $4.43 Million

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp sold 4,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 61,217 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89M, down from 65,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $130.24. About 2.18 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES ABOUT $1.2B IN NEGATIVE ENGINE MARGIN IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES INVESTOR MEETING BEGINS IN FLORIDA; 11/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Grows Geared Turbofan™ Engine Repair Supplier Network; 21/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTX); 04/05/2018 – DANIEL LOEB’S THIRD POINT SAYS HAS BEEN TALKING WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES ABOUT “WEAK OPERATING PERFORMANCE”, DISADVANTAGES OF CONGLOMERATE STRUCTURE – LETTER; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 04/05/2018 – EC Commission Approves Acquisition of Rockwell Collins by UTC, Subject to Conditions

Community Financial Services Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 35.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc sold 11,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 21,477 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, down from 33,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 2.89 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -INVESTMENT VALUE TO REACH $450 MLN IN FACILITIES AND EQUIPMENT INSIDE KINGDOM; 25/04/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: 4 cool things about Boeing’s Starliner space capsule (Video); 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 10/05/2018 – Dividing the three business segments of Embraer has been delaying an agreement to combine operations with Boeing; 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says 25% of 787 Dreamliner Fleet Powered by Rolls-Royce Engines; 15/03/2018 – Is Boeing Caught in Trade War Crosshairs? (Video); 16/03/2018 – Boeing Exceeded Targets Related to CEO Muilenburg’s Compensation, Resulting in 187% Performance Score; 29/03/2018 – Boeing, Airbus Gird for New Duel in Niche Market for Small Jets; 09/05/2018 – Companies such as Boeing and Ford Motor have also expressed interest in the program, sources said, though it was unclear whether they had joined applications and what they would be testing; 08/05/2018 – Boeing: Order Includes Two 777-300ERs for SWISS and Two 777 Freighters for Lufthansa Cargo

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 16.20 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5,613 shares to 55,018 shares, valued at $5.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P Small Cap 600 Core Etf Ishares (IJR) by 5,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,091 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Resources Inc Com (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Leavell Inv Mgmt has 0.45% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 30,925 shares. Cardinal Management invested in 50 shares or 0% of the stock. 9.81M are held by Northern Tru. 22,521 were accumulated by Highstreet Asset Management. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Estabrook Cap Mgmt owns 15,716 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guardian Capital Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.19% or 10,160 shares. West Oak Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,842 shares. Excalibur Mngmt reported 1.31% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Whitnell & Communication accumulated 16,385 shares. Coho Prtn Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Northstar Limited Liability Com accumulated 15,426 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Soroban Capital Prtn Lp reported 13.72% stake. Kcm Investment Advsrs Limited holds 0.17% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 20,875 shares. Summit Wealth Advisors Ltd Com has 3,575 shares.

