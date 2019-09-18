First Merchants Has Boosted Its Stake in Nextera Energy Com (NEE) as Share Price Rose; R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management Holding In Mylan N V (MYL) Was Increased

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NEE) by 17.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 2,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 15,999 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28M, up from 13,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $223.3. About 597,807 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC; 08/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. FILES FOR $800M FLOATING RATE DEBS; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 22/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEE); 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 94,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80 billion, up from 93,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.26. About 743,472 shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 10/04/2018 – Mylan buys marketing rights to MS treatment from Israel’s Mapi Pharma; 13/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Mylan, WVU to make community announcement Monday; 27/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Mylan and local union agree on buyout terms; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 96C; 24/05/2018 – Mylan presses Pfizer over EpiPen […]; 24/04/2018 – W Virginia Gov: Gov. Justice announces informational meeting for employees impacted by layoffs at Mylan Pharmaceuticals; 25/04/2018 – MYLAN REPORTS LAUNCH OF GENERIC ORAL CONTRACEPTIVE YAZ; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN 1Q REV. $2.68B, EST. $2.74B; 16/03/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 27/04/2018 – Teva” Presents New Long-Term Data Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of COPAXONE 40 Mg/mL

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management, which manages about $144.73 million and $122.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 1,356 shares to 31,407 shares, valued at $4.33B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,350 shares, and cut its stake in Cbl & Assoc Pptys Inc (NYSE:CBL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.74% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). State Common Retirement Fund has 1.17 million shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Broderick Brian C reported 1,390 shares. Nomura Inc has invested 0.03% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Lc has 1,286 shares. Tobam owns 237,539 shares or 2.71% of their US portfolio. Bancorp has invested 0.55% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 191,074 shares. Gm Advisory Gru Inc owns 1,684 shares. Amalgamated State Bank stated it has 0.33% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Grimes And Inc holds 0.05% or 3,531 shares in its portfolio. Northstar Asset Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 3,815 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Palisade Capital Management Limited Liability Corp Nj has 38,980 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. 25,733 are owned by Greenwood Cap Limited Com. Fragasso Gru Inc has invested 0.63% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $628.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co Com (NYSE:WFC) by 41,844 shares to 56,636 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliant Corp Com (NYSE:LNT) by 14,616 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,198 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).