First Merchants Has Boosted Home Depot Com (HD) Position by $426,213; Market Valuation Rose; Darden Restaurants (DRI) Valuation Rose While Hs Management Partners Has Upped Its Position

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 16.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 104,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 746,890 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.92 million, up from 641,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $116.42. About 1.32 million shares traded or 7.56% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q EPS $1.73; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN REPORTS FISCAL 2018 3Q RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN CEO GENE LEE SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.74; 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 12c/Basic Class B Shr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Darden Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRI); 25/05/2018 – FCPT REPORTS DISPOSITION OF DARDEN-LEASED RESTAURANT PROPERTY

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 2,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 25,733 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35 million, up from 23,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $227.93. About 3.02M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why Iâ€™m Worried When Home Depot Stock Gets North of $230 – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “5 Companies Boosting Earnings – GuruFocus.com” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dividend Investing: Due Diligence – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pershing Square Holdings – Lowe’s Companies – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Bank of America Stock Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $628.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,828 shares to 53,412 shares, valued at $7.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 3,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,289 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Info Tech Etf (VGT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Moore holds 0.44% or 9,337 shares. Amp Investors has 619,542 shares. Northstar Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.78% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Northern Trust stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 3,500 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Stillwater Invest Ltd Llc invested in 0.13% or 1,524 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 3,550 shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Company reported 13,265 shares. Guyasuta Advsr stated it has 0.39% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cacti Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Dnb Asset Mgmt As stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc reported 1.52 million shares. Fosun Ltd holds 0.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 2,700 shares. Middleton Inc Ma reported 1.04% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Spears Abacus Limited Com stated it has 0.07% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 104.72 million shares or 1.99% more from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Optimum Investment Advsrs stated it has 6,510 shares. Vanguard Group owns 14.96 million shares. First Manhattan holds 2,129 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Budros Ruhlin Roe Inc reported 0.98% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Trexquant Invest LP holds 0.8% or 73,128 shares. Pinnacle Ltd has invested 0.01% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Tarbox Family Office owns 22 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer & invested in 0.03% or 8,380 shares. Mesirow Fincl Inv Mgmt owns 14,520 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 72 shares stake. Earnest Prns Ltd Llc has 0.65% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Advisor Prns Llc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Ww Asset Mngmt owns 9,115 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bahl & Gaynor has invested 0.16% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Founders Capital Management Ltd Liability Com owns 0.13% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 3,000 shares.

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 41% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on October 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Darden Restaurants Earnings: What to Watch – Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Turns Red; AIM ImmunoTech Shares Spike Higher – Benzinga” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should We Expect From Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s (NYSE:DRI) Earnings In The Years Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39 billion and $2.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 18,025 shares to 957,840 shares, valued at $89.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 75,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 373,849 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).