First Merchants Has Boosted Holding in Eog Resources Com (EOG) by $448,818 as Market Valuation Declined; Tableau Software (DATA) Holding Held by Pictet Asset Management Ltd

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 28,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.65 million, up from 23,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc Com (EOG) by 34.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 4,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 18,726 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74M, up from 13,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $74.22. About 2.89 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $628.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL) by 28,667 shares to 80,962 shares, valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consumer Staples Sector Etf Spdr (XLP) by 9,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,757 shares, and cut its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM).

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 929,780 shares to 5.03 million shares, valued at $109.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nevro Corp by 11,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 286,362 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).