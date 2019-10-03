First Merchants Has Boosted Edwards Lifesciences Com (EW) Stake by $518,328; Stock Rose; As Xcel Energy (XEL) Share Price Rose, Richard Bernstein Advisors Increased Holding by $2.80 Million

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (EW) by 24.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 2,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 14,508 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.68M, up from 11,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $215.37. About 1.33 million shares traded or 24.55% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 80.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 47,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The institutional investor held 106,592 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.34 million, up from 59,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $63.34. About 6.91 million shares traded or 104.16% up from the average. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 24/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Fridley joins Xcel Energy’s partners in energy initiative; 26/04/2018 – XCEL SEES $1B INVESTMENT IN COLORADO UTILITY; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Brett Carter Named Chief Customer and Innovation Officer; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Xcel Energy and Subs’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q EPS 57c; 05/03/2018 XCEL ENERGY INC XEL.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 20/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Cites Issues Including ‘Limited Benfits’ for Colorado Customers, Uncertainty on Costs; 28/03/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC XEL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $46; 29/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Xcel Energy to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 26 investors sold XEL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 393.30 million shares or 1.44% more from 387.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru accumulated 2.23 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. Homrich And Berg stated it has 22,288 shares. 3,516 were accumulated by Lincoln National Corp. Td Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.05% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 320,453 shares. Oarsman Cap holds 0.23% or 8,672 shares. Personal Advisors holds 0.03% or 44,775 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 19,422 shares. Welch Gru Lc holds 8,240 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Clark Management Gru owns 0% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 3,564 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.05% or 227,500 shares in its portfolio. Transamerica Financial Advsrs Inc has 0.16% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 12,535 shares. Next Group Inc accumulated 2,250 shares. Cordasco has 0.01% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $3.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola European Partners by 12,711 shares to 32,006 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 71,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,633 shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

More notable recent Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Xcel Energy Inc 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Utility CEOs: Renewable Power Must Meet These 2 Criteria – Motley Fool” published on July 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Xcel Energy, EVRAZ North America and Lightsource BP announce that one of Colorado’s largest solar projects is moving forward – Business Wire” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could The Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $628.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 5Oo Eq Weight Etf by 17,891 shares to 100,115 shares, valued at $10.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consumer Staples Sector Etf Spdr (XLP) by 9,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,757 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Info Tech Etf (VGT).