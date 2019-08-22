First Merchants (FRME) to pay $0.26 on Sep 20, 2019; Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (CHUY) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

First Merchants Corp (NASDAQ:FRME) is expected to pay $0.26 on Sep 20, 2019. (NASDAQ:FRME) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.26 dividend. First Merchants Corp’s current price of $36.65 translates into 0.71% yield. First Merchants Corp’s dividend has Aug 31, 2019 as record date. Aug 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $36.65. About 82,771 shares traded. First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) has declined 17.50% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FRME News: 19/04/2018 – DJ First Merchants Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRME); 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q Net $36.7M; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Corporation Raises Its Quarter Cash Dividend 22.22% to $0.22 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Raises Qtrly Cash Div 22.22% to $0.22 Per Shr; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS RAISES QUARTER CASH DIV 22.22% TO $0.22/SHR; 06/03/2018 First Merchants Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.92%; 12/04/2018 – First Merchants Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – First Merchants Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q EPS 74c

Among 2 analysts covering First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. First Merchants has $4400 highest and $42 lowest target. $43’s average target is 17.33% above currents $36.65 stock price. First Merchants had 2 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by Stephens.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding firm for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company has market cap of $1.84 billion. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities. It has a 11.14 P/E ratio. The firm also provides personal and corporate trust, full-service brokerage, corporate, letters of credit, and repurchase agreements services.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $12,993 activity. On Monday, April 1 Sherman Patrick A bought $518 worth of First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) or 14 shares. $1,663 worth of First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) was bought by Lehman Gary.

ChuyÂ’s Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, ChuyÂ’s Opco, Inc., owns and operates restaurants under the ChuyÂ’s name in Texas and 16 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company has market cap of $413.35 million. The companyÂ’s restaurants provide Mexican and Tex Mex inspired food. It has a 78.29 P/E ratio. As of February 28, 2017, it owned and operated 82 full-service restaurants in 16 states.

