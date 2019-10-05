First Merchants (FRME) Shareholder Pier Capital Upped Position by $443,297 as Shares Rose; Dana Investment Advisors Holding in Biotelemetry (BEAT) Has Raised by $630,528

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in First Merchants Corp (FRME) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 11,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.44% . The institutional investor held 195,752 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.42 million, up from 183,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in First Merchants Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $36.99. About 90,364 shares traded. First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) has declined 17.50% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FRME News: 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.92%; 06/03/2018 First Merchants Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q Net $36.7M; 23/03/2018 – First Merchants Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q EPS 74c; 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q EPS 74C, EST. 70C; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 19C; 12/04/2018 – First Merchants Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Corporation Raises Its Quarter Cash Dividend 22.22% to $0.22 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS RAISES QUARTER CASH DIV 22.22% TO $0.22/SHR

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT) by 45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 13,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% . The institutional investor held 42,330 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.04M, up from 29,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $39.62. About 140,084 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BEAT News: 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in BioTelemetry; 10/04/2018 BioTelemetry Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in BioTelemetry; 24/04/2018 – BioTelemetry Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 12 Days; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Rev $94.5M; 19/04/2018 – DJ BioTelemetry Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEAT); 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q EPS 17c; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 26/04/2018 – BIOTELEMETRY INC BEAT.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44

Since May 1, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $12,958 activity. Sherman Patrick A bought $507 worth of First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) on Monday, June 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold FRME shares while 64 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.41 million shares or 1.15% more from 35.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $646.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 16,571 shares to 380,473 shares, valued at $7.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spirit Airlines Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 10,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,130 shares, and cut its stake in Alteryx Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48B and $2.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 10,449 shares to 116,887 shares, valued at $14.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 63,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 436,631 shares, and cut its stake in Quinstreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold BEAT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 30.15 million shares or 2.20% more from 29.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.