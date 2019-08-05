First Merchants (FRME) Shareholder Etrade Capital Management Has Cut Its Position as Market Valuation Rose; Usca Ria Has Boosted Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Holding by $1.51 Million

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 110.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 9,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 18,186 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, up from 8,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 2.15M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili as CFO for Transportation Systems Spin; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organic Growth; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY AEROSPACE SEGMENT SALES $3,977 MLN VS $3,546 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell Inaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1; 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.85-EPS $8.05; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Olivier Rabiller to Continue as CEO of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins Off

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Merchants Corp (FRME) by 46.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 12,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.44% . The institutional investor held 14,430 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $532,000, down from 27,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Merchants Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $37.89. About 339,079 shares traded or 25.66% up from the average. First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) has declined 17.50% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FRME News: 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Corporation Raises Its Quarter Cash Dividend 22.22% to $0.22 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS RAISES QUARTER CASH DIV 22.22% TO $0.22/SHR; 06/03/2018 First Merchants Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Raises Qtrly Cash Div 22.22% to $0.22 Per Shr; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 19C; 12/04/2018 – First Merchants Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q Net $36.7M; 23/03/2018 – First Merchants Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.92%; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q EPS 74c

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89M and $462.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 10,506 shares to 22,543 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 6,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,866 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Honeywell Rocketed 32% in the First Half – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Honeywell Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Cuts Guidance – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “Honeywell Reports Earnings Tomorrow. Hereâ€™s What to Expect. – Barron’s” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell Earnings: The Growth Story Belies Logic – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Perritt Capital Mngmt Inc has 0.23% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 3,889 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Com reported 1,518 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.43% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Blue Finance Capital accumulated 2,138 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Cim Limited Liability owns 2,091 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 141,838 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. 17 were reported by Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh reported 12,839 shares. Walter & Keenan Fin Consulting Co Mi Adv owns 8,500 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Basswood Capital Ltd Llc reported 163,150 shares. Pictet National Bank Limited holds 2.9% or 41,612 shares. 116,463 are owned by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Convergence Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.88% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 25,226 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 130,470 shares. Fiduciary Fin Svcs Of The Southwest Inc Tx reported 1.99% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

More notable recent First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Merchants Corporation (FRME) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 17, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could First Merchants Corporation’s (NASDAQ:FRME) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “First Merchants announces settlement agreement, next steps to finalize acquisition of MBT Financial Corp. – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “First Merchants Corporation to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast – GlobeNewswire” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Crainsdetroit.com‘s news article titled: “Monroe Bank & Trust to lay off up to 93 after acquisition deal – Crain’s Detroit Business” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Analysts await First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 1.20% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.83 per share. FRME’s profit will be $41.55M for 11.28 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by First Merchants Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.20% EPS growth.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 sales for $10,827 activity. Sherman Patrick A bought $488 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold FRME shares while 57 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 35.99 million shares or 2.64% more from 35.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Cap Management stated it has 356,360 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 71,191 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Company holds 31,164 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc invested in 1,998 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Lord Abbett & Ltd accumulated 573,378 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 49,136 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 961 were accumulated by Glenmede Tru Na. Atlas Browninc accumulated 13,357 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Guggenheim Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) for 113,754 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 152,018 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 72,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.01% or 34,625 shares. Millennium Management Llc invested 0.04% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Captrust Fincl Advsrs accumulated 264 shares.