First Merchants (FRME) Shareholder Etrade Capital Management Cut Its Position by $458,208; Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Rose While Scholtz & Company Cut by $2.00 Million Its Position

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Merchants Corp (FRME) by 46.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 12,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.44% . The institutional investor held 14,430 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $532,000, down from 27,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Merchants Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $35.1. About 130,996 shares traded. First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) has declined 17.50% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FRME News: 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q Net $36.7M; 23/03/2018 – First Merchants Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 26.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 5,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 15,913 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 million, down from 21,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.81% or $12.77 during the last trading session, reaching $322.1. About 1.10M shares traded or 47.09% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500.

Analysts await First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 1.20% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.83 per share. FRME’s profit will be $42.17 million for 10.45 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by First Merchants Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.20% EPS growth.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37B and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 10,639 shares to 19,284 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.32 in 2018Q4.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $12,993 activity. Lehman Gary also bought $1,666 worth of First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60 million and $150.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) by 2,712 shares to 47,615 shares, valued at $5.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 EPS, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10 million for 28.86 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.