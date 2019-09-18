First Merchants (FRME) Shareholder Dean Investment Associates Has Trimmed Holding; Gilman Hill Asset Management Boosted Its Abbvie (ABBV) Position by $6.02 Million

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in First Merchants Corp (FRME) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 10,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.44% . The institutional investor held 92,185 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.49 million, down from 102,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in First Merchants Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $39.28. About 122,816 shares traded. First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) has declined 17.50% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FRME News: 12/04/2018 – First Merchants Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – First Merchants Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q EPS 74C, EST. 70C; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q EPS 74c; 06/03/2018 First Merchants Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Corporation Raises Its Quarter Cash Dividend 22.22% to $0.22 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Merchants Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRME); 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q Net $36.7M; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS RAISES QUARTER CASH DIV 22.22% TO $0.22/SHR; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Raises Qtrly Cash Div 22.22% to $0.22 Per Shr

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 655.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 83,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 96,355 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.01 million, up from 12,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $71.6. About 9.01M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MAA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS TREATMENT RISANKIZUMAB; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SAFETY DATA IN TRINITY STUDY WERE CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED STUDIES OF ROVA-T; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA

Since April 1, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 sales for $12,987 activity. $507 worth of First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) was bought by Sherman Patrick A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 12 investors sold FRME shares while 64 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.41 million shares or 1.15% more from 35.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 484 are held by Toronto Dominion National Bank. Millennium Mgmt Limited Co reported 23,881 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 20,000 shares. 28,262 are owned by Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Llp. Clarivest Asset Lc owns 0.12% invested in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) for 162,189 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc stated it has 58,711 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 249,907 are owned by First Merchants. New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Ameritas Prtnrs Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Strs Ohio owns 700 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corporation holds 416,877 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) for 668,685 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 0% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) or 30,249 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Rech holds 64,739 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME).

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $696.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 4,291 shares to 26,240 shares, valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 6,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Advansix Inc.

Analysts await First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 8.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.83 per share. FRME’s profit will be $42.20 million for 12.92 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by First Merchants Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.43% negative EPS growth.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11 million and $296.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Grid Plc by 6,070 shares to 20,086 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE:PBI) by 344,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,025 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $14.46 million activity. Another trade for 11,500 shares valued at $776,250 was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of stock. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. 15,552 shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan, worth $1.00M on Friday, August 16. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million.