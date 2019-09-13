First Merchants (FRME) Position Increased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding Maintained by North Star Asset Management Inc

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 10.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 328 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,595 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.81 million, up from 3,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $911.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $20.56 during the last trading session, reaching $1843.55. About 2.82M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY ONLINE STORES REVENUE $26,939 MLN VS $22,826 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – International Products Group names veteran Amazon, Walmart buyer Jeff Fernandez Executive Vice President; 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure; 17/05/2018 – Walmart, Big Retail Chains Ride U.S. Economy as They Battle Amazon; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON’S AWS: AMAZON TRANSCRIBE,AMAZON TRANSLATE NOW AVAILABLE; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Flipkart in ecommerce; 19/03/2018 – Amazon Go finds that cashier-free shopping is bringing customers back; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Fashion bets big on athleisure, still relies heavily on third parties; 30/04/2018 – NBC12 WWBT Richmond: #BREAKING: Multiple fire crews are battling a blaze at the Amazon center in Dinwiddie

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in First Merchants Corp (FRME) by 44.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 8,890 shares as the company's stock rose 9.44% . The institutional investor held 28,962 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10 million, up from 20,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in First Merchants Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $38.55. About 279,474 shares traded or 10.13% up from the average. First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) has declined 17.50% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500.

