First Merchants (FRME) Holder Pier Capital Has Decreased Position by $1.31 Million as Market Value Rose; Neuberger Berman Group Has Decreased Highwoods Properties (HIW) Stake by $2.35 Million; Market Value Rose

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in First Merchants Corp (FRME) by 16.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 36,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.44% . The institutional investor held 183,771 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.77 million, down from 220,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in First Merchants Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $36.7. About 147,125 shares traded. First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) has declined 17.50% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FRME News: 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS RAISES QUARTER CASH DIV 22.22% TO $0.22/SHR; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Raises Qtrly Cash Div 22.22% to $0.22 Per Shr; 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q EPS 74C, EST. 70C; 12/04/2018 – First Merchants Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 19C; 06/03/2018 First Merchants Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Corporation Raises Its Quarter Cash Dividend 22.22% to $0.22 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.92%; 23/03/2018 – First Merchants Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q EPS 74c

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 51,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% . The institutional investor held 411,334 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.24M, down from 462,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Highwoods Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $44.01. About 184,135 shares traded. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 6.15% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – ISSUED $350 MILLION 10-YEAR NOTES WITH AN EFFECTIVE INTEREST RATE OF 4.06%; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC HIW.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $3.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY FFO PER SHR $0.85; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – UPDATES 2018 FFO OUTLOOK TO $3.37 TO $3.47 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Highwoods Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIW); 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHR $0.31; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties Declares Dividend of 46.25c; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q Rev $180.4M; 09/04/2018 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Exits Highwoods

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hcp Reit Inc Reit (NYSE:HCP) by 96,052 shares to 565,582 shares, valued at $17.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 908,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 1.16% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.86 per share. HIW’s profit will be $90.24M for 12.65 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Highwoods Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold HIW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 94.60 million shares or 1.55% more from 93.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Technology LP invested 0.03% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Legal General Gru Public Llc invested in 0.01% or 439,785 shares. Brookfield Asset Management owns 3.42M shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo Com Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Menta Cap Ltd Co reported 0.55% stake. Magnetar Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,235 shares. Rothschild & Asset Us reported 1.12M shares. Anchor Capital Advsr Llc invested in 9,785 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jefferies Ltd Liability accumulated 17,691 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 169,708 shares. Regions Financial Corporation owns 1,250 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Sb Invs holds 0.01% or 710 shares. Great Lakes Advisors reported 0.07% stake. Aqr Management Ltd Liability accumulated 34,211 shares. Paloma Prtn Com owns 6,700 shares.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coupa Software Inc by 6,023 shares to 55,112 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 8,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,848 shares, and has risen its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services I (NYSE:WST).

Analysts await First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 1.20% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.83 per share. FRME’s profit will be $41.75 million for 10.92 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by First Merchants Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold FRME shares while 57 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 35.99 million shares or 2.64% more from 35.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Management Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 14,430 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Limited Com owns 1,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.04% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). 573,378 were reported by Lord Abbett Commerce Limited Liability Company. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr reported 0% stake. Cardinal Management Ltd Llc Ct holds 2.08M shares or 2.55% of its portfolio. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 128,521 shares. First Merchants Corp owns 254,080 shares or 1.51% of their US portfolio. Pier Cap Limited Liability invested in 183,771 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 33,055 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 43 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Minerva Ltd Liability has 11,960 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Greenwood Capital Assocs Ltd Llc, a South Carolina-based fund reported 5,704 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $12,993 activity. Sherman Patrick A bought $516 worth of stock or 14 shares.