First Merchants (FRME) Analysts See $0.82 EPS; Biolife Solutions (BLFS) Sellers Increased By 23.97% Their Shorts

Analysts expect First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) to report $0.82 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 2.50% from last quarter’s $0.8 EPS. FRME’s profit would be $40.72M giving it 11.55 P/E if the $0.82 EPS is correct. After having $0.78 EPS previously, First Merchants Corporation’s analysts see 5.13% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $37.88. About 192,268 shares traded. First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) has declined 19.08% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FRME News: 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q EPS 74c; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS RAISES QUARTER CASH DIV 22.22% TO $0.22/SHR; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Raises Qtrly Cash Div 22.22% to $0.22 Per Shr; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Corporation Raises Its Quarter Cash Dividend 22.22% to $0.22 Per Share; 12/04/2018 – First Merchants Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q EPS 74C, EST. 70C; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 19C; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q Net $36.7M; 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.92%; 06/03/2018 First Merchants Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Biolife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) had an increase of 23.97% in short interest. BLFS’s SI was 678,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 23.97% from 547,400 shares previously. With 174,800 avg volume, 4 days are for Biolife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS)’s short sellers to cover BLFS’s short positions. The SI to Biolife Solutions Inc’s float is 6.43%. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $16.93. About 135,390 shares traded. BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) has risen 103.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BLFS News: 09/04/2018 – Casdin Capital to Become Shareholder in BioLife Solutions; 02/04/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – SEES FY GAAP OPERATING PROFIT WITH PROPORTIONAL INCREASES IN ADJUSTED EBITDA AND CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 02/04/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN TO BE BETWEEN 62 PCT AND 64 PCT, UP FROM 61 PCT FOR 2017; 09/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions Short-Interest Ratio Rises 335% to 37 Days; 16/05/2018 – BioLife Solutions Makes Investment in SAVSU Technologies to Support Growth and Capture Additional Regenerative Medicine Cold Chain Opportunities; 26/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions and SAVSU Technologies to be Awarded Second Patent for Next Generation Cold Chain Technologies Designed for C; 10/05/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – AFFIRMING BIOPRESERVATION MEDIA REVENUE IS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $14.5 MLN TO $15.5 MLN FOR 2018; 16/05/2018 – BioLife Solutions Makes Investment in SAVSU Technologies to Support Growth and Capture Additional Regenerative Medicine Cold Ch; 09/04/2018 – Casdin Cap to Become Shareholder in BioLife Solutions; 10/05/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – AFFIRMING FULL-YEAR GAAP OPERATING PROFIT, WITH PROPORTIONAL INCREASES IN ADJUSTED EBITDA AND CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold First Merchants Corporation shares while 57 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 35.99 million shares or 2.64% more from 35.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Budros Ruhlin Roe reported 1% of its portfolio in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,877 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Price T Rowe Incorporated Md holds 0% or 33,055 shares in its portfolio. 4,100 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability reported 0.74% stake. Old National Bank & Trust In owns 48,611 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Northern Trust reported 0.01% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Etrade Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 14,430 shares. Hillsdale Mngmt owns 15,300 shares. Qs Investors reported 0.05% of its portfolio in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Federated Investors Inc Pa owns 148,715 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc holds 20,072 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab holds 0.02% or 280,219 shares in its portfolio. 14,878 are owned by Acadian Asset Mgmt.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding firm for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company has market cap of $1.88 billion. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities. It has a 11.62 P/E ratio. The firm also provides personal and corporate trust, full-service brokerage, corporate, letters of credit, and repurchase agreements services.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $12,976 activity. Sherman Patrick A had bought 14 shares worth $516. Lehman Gary had bought 49 shares worth $1,658.

Among 2 analysts covering First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. First Merchants had 2 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by Stephens.

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets patented hypothermic storage and cryopreservation solutions for cells and tissues in the United States. The company has market cap of $318.27 million. The Company’s products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage, and death. It has a 112.12 P/E ratio. The firm offers HypoThermosol FRS, a hypothermic storage and shipping media product to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses that occur during chilling and re-warming of biologics, intermediate products, and final cell products intended for research and clinical applications; and CryoStor cryopreservation freeze media products, which are designed to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses during freezing and thawing.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 2.01, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold BioLife Solutions, Inc. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 11.07 million shares or 141.10% more from 4.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 69,692 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs. Moreover, Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) for 99,949 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corp De holds 9,558 shares. 47,619 are owned by Quantum Cap Management. The Massachusetts-based Granahan Investment Mgmt Inc Ma has invested 0.12% in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS). Citigroup invested 0% in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS). Millennium Management Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) for 102,551 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Co has 0.01% invested in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) for 309,900 shares. Ranger Inv Management Limited Partnership holds 0.26% of its portfolio in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) for 197,868 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS). Essex Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.8% invested in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS). Blackrock Incorporated invested in 0% or 236,029 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 45,113 shares stake. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS). Northern Trust Corp holds 0% or 46,359 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $48,210 activity. The insider Berard Todd sold 3,000 shares worth $36,360. $179,441 worth of stock was sold by Rice Michael on Tuesday, January 15.