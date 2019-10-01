First Merchants (FRME) Analysts See $0.76 EPS; NOXEL (NOXL) Shorts Down By 93%

Analysts expect First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) to report $0.76 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 8.43% from last quarter’s $0.83 EPS. FRME’s profit would be $42.64M giving it 12.38 P/E if the $0.76 EPS is correct. After having $0.83 EPS previously, First Merchants Corporation’s analysts see -8.43% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $37.63. About 93,546 shares traded. First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) has declined 17.50% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FRME News: 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 19C; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q EPS 74c; 23/03/2018 – First Merchants Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 First Merchants Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q EPS 74C, EST. 70C; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS RAISES QUARTER CASH DIV 22.22% TO $0.22/SHR; 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.92%; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Corporation Raises Its Quarter Cash Dividend 22.22% to $0.22 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Raises Qtrly Cash Div 22.22% to $0.22 Per Shr; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Merchants Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRME)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold First Merchants Corporation shares while 64 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.41 million shares or 1.15% more from 35.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 484,227 shares stake. Charles Schwab Investment holds 312,719 shares. Vaughan Nelson Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.68% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Schroder Investment Group reported 319,396 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pnc Fincl Group stated it has 67,264 shares. Phocas Fincl Corp owns 0% invested in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) for 187,909 shares. First Merchants Corp reported 249,907 shares. American Intll Gp holds 31,077 shares. Geode Management Llc reported 668,685 shares stake. Moreover, Cornercap Counsel Inc has 0.14% invested in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) for 28,515 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc has 39,365 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Minerva Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.25% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) or 11,960 shares. Dean Investment Associate Limited Liability Co owns 0.5% invested in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) for 92,185 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) for 40,101 shares. American Century owns 195,326 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding firm for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company has market cap of $2.11 billion. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities. It has a 11.44 P/E ratio. The firm also provides personal and corporate trust, full-service brokerage, corporate, letters of credit, and repurchase agreements services.

Among 2 analysts covering First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. First Merchants has $4400 highest and $42 lowest target. $43’s average target is 14.27% above currents $37.63 stock price. First Merchants had 2 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $4400 target in Tuesday, July 9 report.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $10,804 activity. Lehman Gary bought $1,663 worth of stock or 43 shares. Shares for $516 were bought by Sherman Patrick A.

