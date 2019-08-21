First Merchants Decreased United Technologies Com (UTX) Position by $576,768; Stock Value Declined; As Brooks Automation Com (BRKS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Upped Holding

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp sold 4,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 61,217 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89 million, down from 65,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $127.33. About 1.06M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 20/04/2018 – United Technologies Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – A Decade of Support: UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 06/03/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks for NTIA Support on Spectrum for Utilities; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $6B of Investment Will Go CapEx Initiatives; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Operating Cash Flow $453M; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO HAYES PLANS TO STEP DOWN IN 3-5 YEARS; 30/04/2018 – Unmanned Imaging: UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils New TASE250 Optical Payload For Small UAS Commercial And Military Applications; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United Tech expects to meet rising Airbus production schedule; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Still Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 4%-6%; 11/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Grows Geared Turbofan™ Engine Repair Supplier Network

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc Com (BRKS) by 79.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 11,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.00% . The institutional investor held 25,762 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, up from 14,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Brooks Automation Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $32.04. About 168,469 shares traded. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 28.43% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES BIOSPECIMAN BUY ADDING TO ADJ EARNINGS; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees Deal Adding to Non-GAAP EPS This Year; 21/05/2018 – Cleveland Clinic and Brooks Automation Announce New Biobanking Facility; 07/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces 2018 Analyst and Investor Day; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – REMAINING MINORITY INTEREST TO BE ACQUIRED IN DUE COURSE UPON COMPLETION OF SUBSEQUENT PROCEDURAL STEPS; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES 3Q EPS 40C TO 46C, EST. 38C; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q Adj EPS 40c-Adj EPS 46c; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of Tec-Sem Group AG; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Brooks Automation; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES 3Q EPS 28C TO 34C, EST. 38C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Prtn Llc holds 0.13% or 3,654 shares in its portfolio. Comgest Global Invsts Sas invested 0.13% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Montecito Bank & Tru reported 3,802 shares. Northside Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.19% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Citigroup holds 0.11% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 865,157 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) has 0.11% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Kemper Master Retirement Trust stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Garland Inc reported 39,760 shares. The Maryland-based Campbell And Com Invest Adviser Llc has invested 0.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 154,596 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Ledyard Comml Bank has invested 0.43% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). State Teachers Retirement owns 1.20M shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Schulhoff And Commerce owns 1,669 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Nomura Asset, Japan-based fund reported 174,811 shares. Glenview Natl Bank Tru Dept holds 2,468 shares.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 15.84 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Company Com (NYSE:DIS) by 10,253 shares to 31,613 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harris Corp Del Com (NYSE:HRS) by 2,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp Class A Com (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81M and $471.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in E (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 7,316 shares to 6,747 shares, valued at $312,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,828 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Holdings Inc Com (NYSE:CCK).