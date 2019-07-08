First Merchants Cut United Technologies Com (UTX) Stake by $576,768 as Share Value Rose; Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Has Decreased Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) as Shares Rose

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp sold 4,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,217 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89M, down from 65,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $130.85. About 2.51 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES INCREASE IN PRATT INVENTORY TURNS; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 16/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Enhances Aircraft Intelligence To Improve Fleet Operations And Passenger Experience; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – Airbus CEO says post-Brexit production shift open for discussion; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EU set to clear $23 billion UTC, Rockwell Collins deal; 04/05/2018 – UTC gets European go-ahead for $23 billion purchase of Rockwell Collins; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies Keeps Eye on a Breakup; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 10.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management sold 5,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,452 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67M, down from 50,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $323.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $76.49. About 5.52M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS FIRST BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY EXXON AND QPI IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 04/04/2018 – Iraq ministry, Exxon still in talks on boosting oil output; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces 84 Percent Increase in P’nyang Resource, Potential Expansion in PNG; 25/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Iraq Awards Some Oil and Gas Blocks as Exxon and Total Drop Out; 07/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Plan Projects Double-Digit Rates of Return in All Three Segments; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY OVERHAULING DIESEL HYDROTREATER, SULFUR RECOVERY UNIT; 05/03/2018 – IEA Head Speaks at CERAWeek, Exxon Plant Shutdown: Energy Wrap; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads oil majors in bids for Brazil’s offshore reserves

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.75B for 16.11 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Amato Elizabeth B had sold 10,089 shares worth $1.25M. Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgar Lomax Co Va holds 3.13% or 353,837 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 1.20 million shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv reported 47 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt Incorporated has invested 2.15% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Grandfield Dodd Lc accumulated 14,024 shares. Aperio Group Inc reported 425,638 shares stake. Williams Jones & Assoc Limited Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 29,541 shares. Moreover, Prudential Plc has 0.21% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Profit Investment Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.84% or 8,571 shares. Sabal Tru accumulated 5,385 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cambridge Tru holds 0.06% or 7,517 shares in its portfolio. Findlay Park Prns Llp invested 1.33% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Mcrae invested in 5,420 shares. Theleme Prns Llp reported 7.33% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE) by 2,610 shares to 13,648 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliant Corp Com (NYSE:LNT) by 19,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,814 shares, and has risen its stake in Russell 2000 Index Etf Ishares (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Mngmt reported 3.2% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Insight 2811 holds 6,498 shares. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc reported 40,558 shares. First American Commercial Bank has invested 0.69% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cahill Fincl Advsrs Inc holds 0.37% or 11,084 shares in its portfolio. Fragasso Grp has 0.23% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 13,585 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 16,344 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has 0.95% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 769,909 shares. Smith Salley & Associates holds 1.33% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 102,496 shares. Hudock Group Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.37% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Excalibur invested 2.98% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Park National Corp Oh stated it has 416,644 shares or 1.89% of all its holdings. Cacti Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 386,229 shares or 2.51% of all its holdings. Elm Advsr Lc, California-based fund reported 3,530 shares. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.33% or 39,833 shares in its portfolio.

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (NYSE:DUK) by 6,890 shares to 12,245 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 6,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Amex Energy Select Index (XLE).