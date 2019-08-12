First Merchants Cut Its Holding in Abbvie Com (ABBV) by $300,480 as Stock Price Declined; Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has Raised Its Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Holding

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 12.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd bought 1.66M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 14.83 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02B, up from 13.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.26. About 2.05M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 17/05/2018 – Emerson Agrees to Buy Aventics; 29/05/2018 – US Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Tied for Second Place in Emerson Poll; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Buy Textron Unit for $810M — Deal Digest; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Acquire Tools and Test Equipment Business from Textron to Create Leading Portfolio for the Pro; 23/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS UP 5% TO 10%; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Cigna and Emerson Electric; 07/05/2018 – Vertiv Launches Rental Solution for Temporary Power Needs; 22/04/2018 – DJ Emerson Electric Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMR); 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp sold 3,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 43,091 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, down from 46,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $64.52. About 5.01M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Safety Data in the TRINITY Study Were Consistent With Previously Reported Studies of Rova-T; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients with DLL3-Expressing Relapsed/Refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 23/03/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM SECOND PHASE 3; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.11 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,764 shares to 60,240 shares, valued at $8.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp Com (NYSE:CCL) by 13,053 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,163 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Company Com (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker owns 30,398 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 1.17 million shares or 0.46% of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Incorporated Ks owns 37,944 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Osborne Prtnrs Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.49% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). The Pennsylvania-based Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.26% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Raymond James Trust Na has 0.76% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 163,751 shares. Duff Phelps holds 0.02% or 16,060 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd accumulated 39,715 shares. 50,750 are held by Independent Inc. Agf Invs Inc has invested 1.48% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Sivik Healthcare Ltd Company reported 42,500 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Weybosset Rech Mgmt Limited Liability holds 4,450 shares or 2.11% of its portfolio. Horizon Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 5,432 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs has 107,736 shares. Hallmark Cap Mngmt has invested 0.3% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $12.96 million activity. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of stock. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of stock. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Trust holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 220,195 shares. Cannell Peter B owns 27,329 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Liability Company owns 144 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Synovus Fincl Corporation holds 0.14% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 127,944 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Secs Lc has 0.22% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 328,798 shares. Cohen Mgmt Inc reported 9,313 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Company invested in 0.03% or 3,495 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.17% or 1.97 million shares in its portfolio. Holderness Invs Communication invested in 11,776 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel holds 94,832 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Ar Asset accumulated 7,130 shares. Bonness Incorporated invested in 1.93% or 43,500 shares. Baxter Bros Incorporated owns 0.22% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 13,551 shares. Dt Invest Prtnrs Llc has invested 0.47% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Com stated it has 36,480 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings.

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52B and $18.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Frontdoor Inc by 110,056 shares to 3.08 million shares, valued at $106.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 4.11 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.60M shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

