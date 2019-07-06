First Merchants Corporation (FRME)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) and First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM), both competing one another are Regional – Midwest Banks companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Merchants Corporation 37 4.58 N/A 3.26 10.96 First Foundation Inc. 14 3.19 N/A 1.02 13.63

In table 1 we can see First Merchants Corporation and First Foundation Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. First Foundation Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than First Merchants Corporation. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. First Merchants Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than First Foundation Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Merchants Corporation 0.00% 10.5% 1.5% First Foundation Inc. 0.00% 6.2% 0.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.95 beta means First Merchants Corporation’s volatility is 5.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. First Foundation Inc. has a 0.82 beta and it is 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered First Merchants Corporation and First Foundation Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Merchants Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 First Foundation Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

First Merchants Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 9.86% and an $42 average target price. Competitively the average target price of First Foundation Inc. is $18, which is potential 28.39% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, First Foundation Inc. is looking more favorable than First Merchants Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

First Merchants Corporation and First Foundation Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.8% and 56.6%. 1% are First Merchants Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of First Foundation Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Merchants Corporation -4.06% -6.91% -10.39% -13.81% -19.08% 4.17% First Foundation Inc. -2.94% -0.14% -5.45% -14.32% -24.65% 7.93%

For the past year First Merchants Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than First Foundation Inc.

Summary

First Merchants Corporation beats First Foundation Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.