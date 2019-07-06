First Merchants Corporation (FRME)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) and First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM), both competing one another are Regional – Midwest Banks companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Merchants Corporation
|37
|4.58
|N/A
|3.26
|10.96
|First Foundation Inc.
|14
|3.19
|N/A
|1.02
|13.63
In table 1 we can see First Merchants Corporation and First Foundation Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. First Foundation Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than First Merchants Corporation. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. First Merchants Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than First Foundation Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Merchants Corporation
|0.00%
|10.5%
|1.5%
|First Foundation Inc.
|0.00%
|6.2%
|0.6%
Volatility and Risk
A 0.95 beta means First Merchants Corporation’s volatility is 5.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. First Foundation Inc. has a 0.82 beta and it is 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered First Merchants Corporation and First Foundation Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|First Merchants Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|First Foundation Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
First Merchants Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 9.86% and an $42 average target price. Competitively the average target price of First Foundation Inc. is $18, which is potential 28.39% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, First Foundation Inc. is looking more favorable than First Merchants Corporation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
First Merchants Corporation and First Foundation Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.8% and 56.6%. 1% are First Merchants Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of First Foundation Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Merchants Corporation
|-4.06%
|-6.91%
|-10.39%
|-13.81%
|-19.08%
|4.17%
|First Foundation Inc.
|-2.94%
|-0.14%
|-5.45%
|-14.32%
|-24.65%
|7.93%
For the past year First Merchants Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than First Foundation Inc.
Summary
First Merchants Corporation beats First Foundation Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.
