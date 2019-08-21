First Merchants Corporation (FRME) and Ottawa Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OTTW) Comparison side by side

As Regional – Midwest Banks companies, First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) and Ottawa Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OTTW) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Merchants Corporation 38 4.36 N/A 3.26 12.10 Ottawa Bancorp Inc. 13 3.82 N/A 0.60 21.93

Table 1 demonstrates First Merchants Corporation and Ottawa Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ottawa Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than First Merchants Corporation. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. First Merchants Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us First Merchants Corporation and Ottawa Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Merchants Corporation 0.00% 11.4% 1.6% Ottawa Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 1.8% 0.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.04 beta indicates that First Merchants Corporation is 4.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Ottawa Bancorp Inc. has a 0.49 beta which is 51.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for First Merchants Corporation and Ottawa Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Merchants Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Ottawa Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

First Merchants Corporation’s consensus target price is $43, while its potential upside is 18.23%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

First Merchants Corporation and Ottawa Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.3% and 24.3%. First Merchants Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of Ottawa Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Merchants Corporation 1.83% 3.68% 9.44% 6.34% -17.5% 15% Ottawa Bancorp Inc. 0.46% 1.22% -0.76% -0.91% -1.3% 1.32%

For the past year First Merchants Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Ottawa Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors First Merchants Corporation beats Ottawa Bancorp Inc.

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate, and various retirement accounts. It also provides one-to-four family residential, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising auto, share, and personal unsecured loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company was formerly known as Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois.