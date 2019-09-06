First Merchants Corporation (FRME) and Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) Comparison side by side

First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) and Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) are two firms in the Regional – Midwest Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Merchants Corporation 37 4.24 N/A 3.26 12.10 Mercantile Bank Corporation 33 3.51 N/A 2.74 12.25

Demonstrates First Merchants Corporation and Mercantile Bank Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Mercantile Bank Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than First Merchants Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. First Merchants Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Mercantile Bank Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides First Merchants Corporation and Mercantile Bank Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Merchants Corporation 0.00% 11.4% 1.6% Mercantile Bank Corporation 0.00% 11.1% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.04 shows that First Merchants Corporation is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Mercantile Bank Corporation’s 22.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.78 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

First Merchants Corporation and Mercantile Bank Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Merchants Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Mercantile Bank Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of First Merchants Corporation is $43, with potential upside of 20.21%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.3% of First Merchants Corporation shares and 55.6% of Mercantile Bank Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of First Merchants Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 1.1% are Mercantile Bank Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Merchants Corporation 1.83% 3.68% 9.44% 6.34% -17.5% 15% Mercantile Bank Corporation 1.14% 2.94% -0.65% 0.21% -3.71% 18.9%

For the past year First Merchants Corporation was less bullish than Mercantile Bank Corporation.

Summary

First Merchants Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Mercantile Bank Corporation.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as repurchase agreements. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner occupied real estate, non-owner occupied real estate, and multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as loans for new and used automobiles, boats, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection for its checking account customers. In addition, it provides courier services and safe deposit facilities; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products. The company operates 48 banking offices in Western and Central Michigan; and 49 automated teller machines. Mercantile Bank Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.