First Merchants Corporation (FRME) and Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) and Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Regional – Midwest Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Merchants Corporation 38 4.24 N/A 3.26 12.10 Macatawa Bank Corporation 10 4.21 N/A 0.83 12.37

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Macatawa Bank Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to First Merchants Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. First Merchants Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Macatawa Bank Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has First Merchants Corporation and Macatawa Bank Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Merchants Corporation 0.00% 11.4% 1.6% Macatawa Bank Corporation 0.00% 15.2% 1.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.04 shows that First Merchants Corporation is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Macatawa Bank Corporation’s 0.5 beta is the reason why it is 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown First Merchants Corporation and Macatawa Bank Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Merchants Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Macatawa Bank Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

First Merchants Corporation’s average price target is $43, while its potential upside is 19.64%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.3% of First Merchants Corporation shares and 32.3% of Macatawa Bank Corporation shares. First Merchants Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Macatawa Bank Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Merchants Corporation 1.83% 3.68% 9.44% 6.34% -17.5% 15% Macatawa Bank Corporation 1.48% 0.19% 1.28% 4.15% -16.22% 6.86%

For the past year First Merchants Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Macatawa Bank Corporation.

Summary

First Merchants Corporation beats Macatawa Bank Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services primarily in Western Michigan. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts and time deposits, transaction accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans offered to finance operations and equipment; commercial real estate loans primarily comprising construction and development loans, and multi-family and other non-residential real estate loans; retail loans that primarily consist of residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, home equity lines of credit and installment loans, home improvement loans, deposit account loans, and other loans for household and personal purposes. The company also offers cash management services, safe deposit boxes, trust services, ATMs, Internet and banking services, and debit cards, as well as various brokerage services, including discount brokerage, personal financial planning, and consultation regarding mutual funds. It serves individuals, businesses, associations, churches, nonprofit organizations, financial institutions, and government authorities through 26 branch offices, as well as a lending and operation service facility in Ottawa County, Kent County, and northern Allegan County, Michigan. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Holland, Michigan.