First Merchants Corporation (FRME) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Midwest Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Merchants Corporation 38 4.65 N/A 3.26 10.96 KeyCorp 17 3.02 N/A 1.71 9.71

Table 1 demonstrates First Merchants Corporation and KeyCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. KeyCorp appears to has lower revenue and earnings than First Merchants Corporation. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. First Merchants Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of KeyCorp, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us First Merchants Corporation and KeyCorp’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Merchants Corporation 0.00% 10.5% 1.5% KeyCorp 0.00% 12.6% 1.3%

Volatility and Risk

First Merchants Corporation’s current beta is 0.95 and it happens to be 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, KeyCorp has beta of 1.21 which is 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for First Merchants Corporation and KeyCorp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Merchants Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 KeyCorp 0 3 1 2.25

The upside potential is 9.11% for First Merchants Corporation with consensus target price of $43. Meanwhile, KeyCorp’s consensus target price is $18.67, while its potential upside is 1.63%. Based on the results given earlier, First Merchants Corporation is looking more favorable than KeyCorp, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.8% of First Merchants Corporation shares and 82.3% of KeyCorp shares. First Merchants Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of KeyCorp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Merchants Corporation -4.06% -6.91% -10.39% -13.81% -19.08% 4.17% KeyCorp -3.55% -0.54% -3.55% -12.28% -17.81% 12.11%

For the past year First Merchants Corporation has weaker performance than KeyCorp

Summary

First Merchants Corporation beats KeyCorp on 10 of the 11 factors.

KeyCorp operates as the bank holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients in the United States. The companyÂ’s Key Community Bank segment offers deposit and investment products; personal finance services and loans, including residential mortgages, home equity, credit cards, and various installment loans; deposits, investment and credit products, and business advisory services; and financial, estate and retirement planning, and asset management services to high-net-worth clients. This segment also provides commercial lending, cash management, equipment leasing, investment, insurance including commercial property and casualty, as well as captive insurance and employee benefit programs, succession planning, access to capital markets, derivatives, and foreign exchange services to mid-sized businesses. Its Key Corporate Bank segment offers a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans for middle market clients comprising consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public, real estate, and technology sectors. In addition, KeyCorp provides personal, securities lending, and custody services; access to mutual funds; treasury, investment and international banking, and investment management services; public retirement plans, and foundations and endowments plans; and financial services consisting of community development financing, securities underwriting, and brokerage, as well as merchant services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 1,217 retail banking branches and 1,593 automated teller machines, as well as a telephone banking call center. KeyCorp was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.