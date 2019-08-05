First Merchants Continues to Hold Position in Bb & T Com (BBT); As Waste Management (WM) Market Value Rose, Ecofin LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding by $360,706

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Bb & T Corporation Com (BBT) by 7.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 6,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 104,373 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86 million, up from 97,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Bb & T Corporation Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $49.35. About 4.48 million shares traded or 4.77% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $1.66B; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM

Ecofin Ltd decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd sold 3,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 36,415 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, down from 39,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $116.73. About 1.61 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.63M for 25.60 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) by 4,506 shares to 61,217 shares, valued at $7.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $198,546 activity.