First Merchants Boosted Its Home Depot Com (HD) Stake by $424,593; Welch & Forbes Stake in Paychex (PAYX) Has Decreased by $1.08 Million as Stock Value Rose

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 10.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 2,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 23,674 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, up from 21,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $228.96. About 593,004 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Welch & Forbes Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc sold 13,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 589,271 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.26 million, down from 602,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $82.17. About 90,385 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 30/04/2018 – Paychex Inc: Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member Mon, 30 Apr 2018 15:50:13 +0000; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TRINET’S BA3 CFR, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a slight increase in the rate of hiring for May; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.53, REV VIEW $3.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q REV. $866.5M, EST. $854.1M; 16/04/2018 – Study: Nearly Half of Small Business Owners Feel Repealing Net Neutrality Will Have a Negative Impact; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member; 27/03/2018 – Lower Tax Rate Boosts Case for Corporate Bonds Over Munis — Paychex CFO; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Human Resource Services Revenue Up 13%-14%

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.94M for 29.77 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Asset Management Limited Company, Ohio-based fund reported 13,946 shares. Woodmont Counsel Ltd Liability Co reported 56,503 shares stake. California-based Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd has invested 0.05% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Llc owns 25,760 shares. Invesco accumulated 5.76M shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Com (Trc) accumulated 6,550 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated accumulated 128 shares. Bryn Mawr invested in 0.51% or 117,833 shares. Granite Prtn Limited Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Baxter Bros has 1.96% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 104,862 shares. Assetmark invested in 0.01% or 11,113 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 8,038 shares or 0.07% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.14% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). 961 are held by Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. 7,500 are held by Cumberland Ltd.

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95 billion and $3.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 8,645 shares to 422,754 shares, valued at $15.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,018 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 188,759 shares. Orca Investment Mgmt Ltd reported 7,883 shares or 1.73% of all its holdings. 12,354 were reported by Intrust Financial Bank Na. Regentatlantic Cap Llc owns 33,143 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Green Valley Invsts Limited Liability Corp owns 5.02% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 512,290 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Lc Il accumulated 0.19% or 9,435 shares. Moreover, Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt has 1.85% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 50,875 shares. Cap Glob Invsts invested in 0.99% or 16.20M shares. Ccm Inv Advisers Ltd Liability invested in 61,423 shares or 1.98% of the stock. North Carolina-based Mcmillion Management has invested 0.13% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Motco reported 1,987 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ls Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.54% or 128,989 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Llc reported 66,202 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP reported 2,935 shares. Csu Producer Resources has invested 3.86% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) by 4,506 shares to 61,217 shares, valued at $7.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.