First Merchants Boosted Its Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Stake by $340,383 as Stock Value Declined; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Rose While Loudon Investment Management Has Upped Stake by $626,950

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 89.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 12,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,546 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, up from 14,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.68 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 01/05/2018 – GUYANA’S 2015 OIL CONTRACT INCLUDED MANY IMPROVED TERMS: EXXON; 17/04/2018 – Liberian President Weah Orders Probe of Exxon’s 2013 Oil Deal; 28/05/2018 – ENI, EXXON, OIL AND GAS PLAN OFFSHORE DRILLING IN PAKISTAN: APP; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil boosts quarterly dividend to 82 cents; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Considers Expanding Polypropylene Production Along Gulf Coast; 13/03/2018 – Top Exxon executive confirms Gulf Coast oil-refining expansion; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Market survey shows fall in bearishness but subdued bullishness; 13/04/2018 – TOP MASSACHUSETTS COURT REJECTS EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N BID TO BLOCK STATE CLIMATE CHANGE PROBE: COURT RULING; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 06/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Biofuels battle: Senator moves to expand small refiner exemption

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 1,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,906 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72M, up from 21,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $254.39. About 662,855 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 5Oo Eq Weight Etf by 3,689 shares to 118,006 shares, valued at $12.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

