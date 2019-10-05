First Merchants Boosted By $518,328 Its Edwards Lifesciences Com (EW) Holding; Light Street Capital Management Has Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding

First Merchants Corp increased Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (EW) stake by 24.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Merchants Corp acquired 2,817 shares as Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (EW)’s stock rose 21.36%. The First Merchants Corp holds 14,508 shares with $2.68M value, up from 11,691 last quarter. Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com now has $47.71B valuation. The stock increased 2.87% or $6.4 during the last trading session, reaching $229.4. About 1.37M shares traded or 25.74% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 16.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 71,350 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Light Street Capital Management Llc holds 348,850 shares with $46.73 million value, down from 420,200 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY OFFICE COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 14%; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Executives From Microsoft, Other Firms to Its Board; 09/04/2018 – lttiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 24/05/2018 – PowerObjects Announces Platinum Sponsorship for Microsoft Business Applications Summit; 15/05/2018 – Cohesity Delivers Web-Scale Simplicity for Secondary Data With Microsoft Azure; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT OPEX GUIDANCE IS SLIGHT ABOVE HIGH END OF FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – Oath also uses certain cloud services from Google and Microsoft

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Salley Associate accumulated 4.24% or 209,893 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Communication Ltd Llc has 2.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gladius Capital Mgmt LP holds 0.11% or 13,602 shares in its portfolio. 39,719 are owned by Boyer Corporon Wealth Ltd Liability. Gfs Advsr Lc has 1.36% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 35,786 shares. 108,476 are held by Grand Jean Capital Mngmt. 10,138 are held by Kelly Lawrence W & Inc Ca. Neville Rodie And Shaw accumulated 209,118 shares. Adirondack Trust invested 2.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 8.56M shares stake. Edgestream Prns Limited Partnership reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baillie Gifford has invested 0.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Godshalk Welsh Capital Management stated it has 4.74% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Leuthold Group Limited Co has 97,952 shares. Greenwood Gearhart reported 2,550 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Among 15 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $149.53’s average target is 8.26% above currents $138.12 stock price. Microsoft had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, April 25. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. Jefferies maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Jefferies has “Underperform” rating and $90 target. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, July 19. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. Credit Suisse maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 19. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $15500 target. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 25 report.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences has $25000 highest and $17500 lowest target. $221.27’s average target is -3.54% below currents $229.4 stock price. Edwards Lifesciences had 16 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $25000 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $25000 target in Friday, September 6 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 24. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, April 24. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 24. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $18400 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) on Tuesday, July 16 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, July 24.

First Merchants Corp decreased Invesco S&P 5Oo Eq Weight Etf stake by 17,891 shares to 100,115 valued at $10.79 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Procter & Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) stake by 3,063 shares and now owns 60,289 shares. Vanguard Info Tech Etf (VGT) was reduced too.