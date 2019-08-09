First Mercantile Trust Co Upped Its Zayo Group Holdings (ZAYO) Holding; Calix Has 1.15 Sentiment

Calix Inc (CALX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.56, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 55 investment professionals opened new and increased equity positions, while 48 sold and reduced their holdings in Calix Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 30.40 million shares, up from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Calix Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 33 Increased: 30 New Position: 25.

First Mercantile Trust Co increased Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) stake by 113.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Mercantile Trust Co acquired 10,896 shares as Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO)’s stock rose 8.39%. The First Mercantile Trust Co holds 20,464 shares with $582,000 value, up from 9,568 last quarter. Zayo Group Holdings Inc now has $7.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.7. About 350,699 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.93. About 48,482 shares traded. Calix, Inc. (CALX) has declined 10.29% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 08/05/2018 – Calix 1Q Rev $99.4M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Calix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CALX); 26/04/2018 – Calix by Massimo Palmiero Makes Debut in New York at Guggeheim; 08/05/2018 – Calix Sees 2Q Rev $110M-$115M; 07/03/2018 Gibson EMC Launches Next Generation Gigabit Services with Calix AXOS E7-2 GPON and Calix Cloud Solutions; 16/05/2018 – Calix Delivers on the Promise of Business Transformation, Launching AXOS with SMx on North America’s Most Widely Adopted Access System, the E7-2; 08/05/2018 – CALIX – EXPECT AMOUNT OF NEW CAF2 WORK FOR A KEY CUSTOMER IN 2018 TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED AS COMPARED TO 2017; 08/05/2018 – Calix Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 5c-EPS $0.00; 08/05/2018 – Calix 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 22/03/2018 – BARC Electric Cooperative Delivers a World-Class Broadband Experience with Calix Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class Wi-Fi and Calix Cloud

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells broadband communications access platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform networks and connect to residential and business subscribers. The company has market cap of $332.05 million. The firm develops and sells carrier-class hardware and cloud products to enhance and transform CSP access networks to meet the demands of subscribers. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s portfolio consists of three core systems and/or nodes: E-Series access systems and nodes, B6 access nodes, and the C7 multiservice, multiprotocol access system.

More notable recent Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Calix Releases Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:CALX – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Marketers Unite! Award-Winning Marketing Guru Terry O’Reilly Returns as Calix Hosts New Marketer’s Summit @ConneXions – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Fell Through 52-Week Lows Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Mountain Connect to Inspire Fiber Innovation with Second Annual Smart City Symposium hosted at ConneXions 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Calix, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 100.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.02 per share. CALX’s profit will be $2.24 million for 37.06 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Calix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -166.67% EPS growth.

Lapides Asset Management Llc holds 4.95% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. for 1.70 million shares. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. owns 1.92 million shares or 3.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lyon Street Capital Llc has 2.44% invested in the company for 103,174 shares. The Arkansas-based Horrell Capital Management Inc. has invested 1.89% in the stock. Friess Associates Llc, a Wyoming-based fund reported 491,519 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carmignac Gestion holds 0.16% or 469,237 shares in its portfolio. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Capital Mngmt Lp invested in 70,992 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Eminence Capital LP holds 5.50M shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.01% stake. British Columbia Investment Management owns 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 56,124 shares. Northern Corporation holds 1.29 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Seatown Hldg Pte invested 1.48% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Bancorp Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0.02% or 1.29M shares. Moreover, State Street Corp has 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 4.56 million shares. Korea Invest Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Thornburg Invest Mngmt holds 0.72% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 2.62M shares. Manchester Cap Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 180 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). The New York-based Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

Among 2 analysts covering Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE:ZAYO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zayo Group Holdings has $3700 highest and $31 lowest target. $34’s average target is 0.89% above currents $33.7 stock price. Zayo Group Holdings had 5 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of ZAYO in report on Monday, February 11 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating.

First Mercantile Trust Co decreased Tyson Foods Inc Cl A (NYSE:TSN) stake by 6,050 shares to 2,310 valued at $160,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) stake by 2,618 shares and now owns 21,408 shares. Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) was reduced too.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Zayo Shareholders Approve Merger – Business Wire” on July 26, 2019, also Pehub.com with their article: “Zayo Group shareholders approve $8.2 bln sale to Digital Colony, EQT – PE Hub” published on July 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Healthcare Provider Selects Zayo for Connectivity – Business Wire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Zayo to Expand Fiber Network in Florida – Business Wire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LAWSUIT ALERT – Andrews & Springer LLC Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. – ZAYO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.