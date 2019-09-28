First Mercantile Trust Co Trimmed Its Stake in Dollar General (DG) as Market Valuation Rose; As Bp Amoco Plc (BP) Stock Declined, Delta Capital Management Increased Holding

First Mercantile Trust Co decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 31.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co sold 4,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 9,656 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31 million, down from 14,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $160.02. About 1.31 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY SHR VIEW $5.60, REV VIEW $25.44 BLN (NOT SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Increases Shr Repurchase Program Authorization by $1B; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Costs Outpace Revenue Increase — Earnings Review; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Net Sales to Increase 9%; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar General’s New Notes Baa2; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General: Paula A. Price to Resign From Board; 28/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: @IMPDnews releases surveillance video of fatal Dollar General shooting, asks public to help ID suspect; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General Will Reduce Board Size to Eight

Delta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bp Amoco Plc (BP) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc bought 26,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 110,260 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.60 million, up from 84,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bp Amoco Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $38.26. About 3.74 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 01/05/2018 – BP hints at future dividend increases; 21/05/2018 – BP SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DUDLEY’S RE-ELECTION TO BOARD BY 99.66%; 26/04/2018 – BP chooses former Statoil head as chairman; 13/03/2018 – PKO BP PKO.WA : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 41; 28/03/2018 – US AVERAGE 30-YEAR MORTGAGE RATE INCREASES 1 BP TO 4.69 PCT IN MARCH 23 WEEK – MBA; 10/04/2018 – BP’S CFO GILVARY SAYS OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND IS IN BALANCE; 21/03/2018 – Aker BP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – EIB approves 932 mln euro loan for TANAP gas pipeline; 21/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS COMPANY HAS LOOKED AT BHP BILLITON’S SHALE PORTFOLIO, MAY BID FOR ASSETS; 05/04/2018 – BP sees 5-10 pct of global earnings from India

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.18 million for 29.20 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $949.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 33,105 shares to 41,596 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,286 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).