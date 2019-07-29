First Mercantile Trust Co Trimmed Its Holding in Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) by $331,122 as Valuation Declined; Sfmg Cut Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $428,980

First Mercantile Trust Co decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 87.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co sold 3,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 561 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49,000, down from 4,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $87.48. About 525,688 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 13.32% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY; 27/04/2018 – AbbVie Presents New Investigational Data for Elagolix at the 2018 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) An; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine Sees 2018 Operating Expense $395M-$420M; 08/05/2018 – NEUROCRINE PRESENTS NEW QUALITY OF LIFE DATA FROM RE-KINECT; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS; 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Symptoms Across Body Regions

Sfmg Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc sold 241 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,682 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, down from 1,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $959.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/04/2018 – SANDERS: SHOULD LOOK AT AMAZON’S LEVEL OF POWER AND INFLUENCE; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Flight path for U.S. drones without Amazon, DJI; 07/03/2018 – Amazon: Lonergan Will Have an Exclusive Directing and Writing Deal With the Studio; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google The online retailer’s acquisitions by the numbers; 02/05/2018 – NICE Cognitive Robotic Automation Platform Expands on Amazon Lex’s Self-Service Capabilities by Transforming Chatbot Requests; 16/03/2018 – CNBC: Exclusive: Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business, CNBC has learned; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon ups ante in Walmart-Flipkart deal talks with breakup fee of up to $2 bln- FactorDaily; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings beat came with another highly anticipated announcement Thursday evening, that Nike will begin selling on Amazon.com; 18/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway; 24/04/2018 – DOMO EXTENDS PACT WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3,994 shares to 11,591 shares, valued at $962,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 4,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,495 shares, and has risen its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH).

More notable recent Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Biotechs That Have Doubled This Year (Acquisition Next?) – The Motley Fool” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Oversold Conditions For Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) – Nasdaq” on November 14, 2018. More interesting news about Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “4 Reasons Behind Stifel’s Neurocrine Bull Thesis – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Neurocrine’s Parkinson’s Drug Accepted For Review, Sunesis Offering, No Headaches For Biohaven’s Migraine Drug – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 15 sales for $2.63 million activity. BENEVICH ERIC had sold 1,357 shares worth $119,427. GORMAN KEVIN CHARLES sold $344,986 worth of stock. Lippoldt Darin sold $66,063 worth of stock. 762 shares valued at $63,673 were sold by Gano Kyle on Wednesday, February 6. Shares for $76,894 were sold by Lloyd-Smith Malcolm on Wednesday, February 6. The insider Bozigian Haig P. sold $76,859.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Com New York holds 0.01% or 12,425 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Holding Incorporated stated it has 57,668 shares. Shanda Asset Management Holdings accumulated 0.14% or 10,000 shares. Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.01% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 61,648 shares. Hussman Strategic Inc has 10,000 shares. Moreover, Botty Limited Liability Company has 1.03% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 39,146 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). 3.37 million were reported by Bb Biotech Ag. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 0.03% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 163,001 shares. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Comerica State Bank has invested 0.01% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Td Asset holds 0.01% or 86,140 shares. Fred Alger stated it has 41,515 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: Biotech Wrecked; Buy Microsoft? – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “FreightWaves Radio Preview: Lots Of Talk About Amazon And E-Commerce – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Where Will Amazon Be in 5 Years? – Nasdaq” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Big Q2 Earnings On Deck: FB, GOOGL, BA, AMZN & More – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook, Twitter, Tesla and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46 million and $691.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 13,640 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $114.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 402,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 757,912 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.