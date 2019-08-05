First Mercantile Trust Co Raised United Technologies (UTX) Stake by $886,144; Market Value Declined; Beck Capital Management Has Boosted Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Stock Declined

First Mercantile Trust Co increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 95.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co bought 6,923 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 14,203 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, up from 7,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $130.81. About 2.17 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES MORE RESTRUCTURING AT COMPANY THIS YR TO CUT COSTS; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Joins Loeb to Push Three-Way Split at United Technologies; 26/03/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Eyes United Technologies Alongside Ackman; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 04/05/2018 – Activist Third Point Pushes for Breakup of United Technologies; 12/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 14 and 15 March, 2018 UTC Days; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES INVESTOR MEETING BEGINS IN FLORIDA; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 34.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 1,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,231 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, up from 3,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.96M shares traded or 28.91% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – AMAZON TO OPEN SECOND DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN AUSTRALIA; 25/04/2018 – Amazon Childproofs Echo Speakers, Adds Age-Appropriate Audio Content; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Company Brilliance Buys Audio Rights for The Penis Book by Aaron Spitz MD; Published by Rodale Harmony Books and Represented by Agent Alan Morell of CMP; 19/05/2018 – Columbus Biz First: Exclusive: Shifting strategies, Amazon opens its doors to discuss workforce training program; 23/04/2018 – Dealbook: Has Walmart Beaten Amazon for Control of Flipkart?: DealBook Briefing; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is backing Ecobee, a smart thermostat company, just days after buying Ring; 03/04/2018 – Variety: Amazon Announces Elton John `Soundboard’ Special, With Interviews, Guests, More; 25/04/2018 – EBay Gives Disappointing Outlook, Highlighting Threat of Amazon; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – ‘INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING’ EXPERIENCE AVAILABLE ON MOBILE BROWSER & MOBILE APP WITHIN AMAZON SHOPPING APP FOR BOTH IOS AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC SAYS PRIME MEMBERS RECEIVE TWO-HOUR DELIVERY FOR FREE AND ULTRA-FAST DELIVERY WITHIN ONE HOUR FOR $7.99 ON ORDERS OF $35 OR MORE

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis R M holds 0.91% or 13,719 shares. 429 are owned by Pioneer Savings Bank N A Or. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 611 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Magellan Asset Limited owns 31 shares. 19,195 were reported by Howard Management. Consolidated Grp Ltd invested in 1.11% or 1,250 shares. Girard Ptnrs Limited holds 1.94% or 5,839 shares. M&R Management owns 1.22% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,739 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr accumulated 866 shares. Edgemoor Advisors owns 460 shares. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt accumulated 1.8% or 1,453 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 940,620 shares. Moreover, Edgewood Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 3.73% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Junto Capital Management LP holds 21,310 shares or 2.18% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Centurylink Inv Mgmt holds 0.69% or 13,128 shares in its portfolio. Polar Ltd Liability Partnership holds 566,840 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 594,098 shares. Cibc Bancorporation Usa holds 5,161 shares. Smithbridge Asset Inc De holds 35,846 shares or 2.78% of its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A holds 116 shares. Utd American (D B A Uas Asset Management) accumulated 2.69% or 46,185 shares. Cacti Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.59% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, White Pine Invest has 2.71% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 41,968 shares. Hugh Johnson Ltd Llc has invested 1.03% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Pinnacle Fincl Prtn stated it has 43,562 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Diamond Hill Inc has 3.04M shares. 24 are owned by Nuwave Investment Mgmt Lc. Wellington Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.55% or 18.94M shares. Stonebridge holds 0.16% or 3,423 shares.

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 2,569 shares to 8,958 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Technology Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 5,433 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,433 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Gove (VWOB).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.25 million activity. Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Tuesday, February 5.