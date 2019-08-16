First Mercantile Trust Co Raised Its Cinemark Holdings (CNK) Position by $498,800; Eog Resources (EOG) Holder Page Arthur B Has Upped Its Holding

First Mercantile Trust Co increased its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) by 9592.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co bought 12,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% . The institutional investor held 12,600 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $504,000, up from 130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Cinemark Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $37.76. About 149,336 shares traded. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has risen 14.52% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CNK News: 24/04/2018 – REALD & CINEMARK RENEW 3D PACT THROUGH 2022; 09/05/2018 – Cinemark 1Q EPS 53c; 26/03/2018 – Cinemark Holdings Reports 27% Stake in National CineMedia, Inc; 18/04/2018 – Cinemark to Host Investor Breakfast During CinemaCon; 29/03/2018 – Cinemark USA, Inc. Amends Senior Secured Credit Agreement; 25/04/2018 – GKIDS and Fathom Events Team Up to Bring Five New Animated Titles to U.S. Cinemas in 2018; 24/04/2018 – RealD And Cinemark Renew 3D Agreement Through 2022; 05/03/2018 ‘Phoenix Wilder: And The Great Elephant Adventure’ Offers All-Ages Entertainment While Focusing on Conservation, Debuting in U.S. Cinemas April 16 Only; 23/03/2018 – Cinemark Announces Remodel of 12-Screen Theatre in Lufkin, Texas With Luxury Lounger Recliners; 04/04/2018 – ‘Boxcar Children – Surprise Island’ Comes Alive in U.S. Cinemas for a Special One-Day Event This May, Featuring Voices of J.K. Simmons and Martin Sheen

Page Arthur B increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 21.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 3,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 18,130 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 14,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $76.32. About 713,942 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10

More notable recent Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cinemark Holdings Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “National CineMedia (NCM) Launches NCM LuxeNet to Connect Luxury Brands With Cultured, Affluent Movie Audiences – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) Share Price Has Gained 14% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “National CineMedia, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc Class A by 1,710 shares to 12,830 shares, valued at $2.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Growth Et (IWO) by 3,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,338 shares, and cut its stake in Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CNK shares while 84 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 111.07 million shares or 1.03% more from 109.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey Whitney Trust Limited Liability Corp holds 7,922 shares. South Street Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 0.34% invested in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) for 28,140 shares. Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0.02% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). First Dallas reported 1.02% of its portfolio in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership holds 0.07% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) or 24,471 shares. Synovus invested in 0% or 1,534 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 0.01% or 322,143 shares. Northern Corp holds 920,961 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Prudential Fincl stated it has 823,493 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bb&T Corp has 0% invested in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) for 5,928 shares. Moreover, Hamlin Capital Mngmt Lc has 3.73% invested in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) for 2.09M shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) for 74,600 shares. M&T Bancorporation Corp invested 0% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Ltd Liability accumulated 3.21 million shares or 1.21% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.1% or 269,500 shares. Webster State Bank N A has 0.01% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Monetary Mngmt Group owns 0.54% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 14,257 shares. Cambridge Trust has invested 0.97% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Laurion Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 8,387 shares. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.15% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Bbva Compass Financial Bank holds 4,870 shares. Hardman Johnston Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 197,455 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Forbes J M & Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 32,882 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Spc Inc owns 7,480 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. 25,360 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement. Strs Ohio reported 479,888 shares stake. Private Na owns 14,209 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.31% or 213,327 shares in its portfolio. Amica Retiree reported 1,296 shares.