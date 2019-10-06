First Mercantile Trust Co Lowered Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Position; Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) Sellers Increased By 4.06% Their Shorts

Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) had an increase of 4.06% in short interest. FCPT’s SI was 966,400 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 4.06% from 928,700 shares previously. With 428,400 avg volume, 2 days are for Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)’s short sellers to cover FCPT’s short positions. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.95. About 223,525 shares traded. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) has risen 7.85% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical FCPT News: 25/05/2018 – Four Corners Property: Sale Is Result of Unsolicited Offer at Cash Cap Rate of Slightly Over 5%; 25/04/2018 – Four Corners Property 1Q Rev $34.8M; 15/03/2018 FCPT Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 30/04/2018 – FCPT REPORTS PURCHASE OF A POPEYES LOUISIANA KITCHEN RESTAURANT; 25/04/2018 – FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY 1Q REV. $34.8M, EST. $34.8M (2 EST.); 22/04/2018 – DJ Four Corners Property Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCPT); 25/04/2018 – Four Corners Property 1Q EPS 26c; 25/04/2018 – FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 35C, EST. 35C; 25/05/2018 – FCPT REPORTS DISPOSITION OF DARDEN-LEASED RESTAURANT PROPERTY

First Mercantile Trust Co decreased Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) stake by 78.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Mercantile Trust Co sold 1,326 shares as Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG)’s stock rose 12.18%. The First Mercantile Trust Co holds 359 shares with $102,000 value, down from 1,685 last quarter. Wellcare Health Plans Inc now has $12.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $262.33. About 300,469 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects to End Deal by End of 2018; 30/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Medicaid Health Plans Membership Up 3.1%; 13/03/2018 – Care1st Health Plan Arizona Awarded Medicaid Contract; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Medical Benefits Ratios 84%; 06/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: WellCare CEO: Company is on track for `audacious’ goal; 08/05/2018 – WellCare Announces Appearance At Investor Conference; 16/05/2018 – Wellcare at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Centene and WellCare Announce Agreement Between WellCare and Anthem, Inc., to Divest Missouri and Nebraska Medicaid Plans – PRNewswire” on September 26, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Centene-WellCare merger continues with 17 states’ approval – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “WellCare to divest Missouri and Nebraska medicaid plans – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Federal judge allows CVS-Aetna merger, a vital part of WellCareâ€™s agreement – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Forbes Ranks WellCare among Best Employers for New Grads in 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 EPS, up 15.32% or $0.51 from last year’s $3.33 per share. WCG’s profit will be $188.45M for 17.08 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.31 actual EPS reported by WellCare Health Plans, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.90% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. WellCare Health Plans has $34600 highest and $307 lowest target. $318’s average target is 21.22% above currents $262.33 stock price. WellCare Health Plans had 8 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $31700 target in Monday, September 9 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 64 investors sold WCG shares while 142 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.03 million shares or 8.43% less from 48.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Shell Asset Management holds 0.06% or 8,979 shares. 186,984 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 7,214 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Virtu Lc accumulated 6,395 shares or 0.11% of the stock. The Texas-based Ranger Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.05% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Tig Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 2.77% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.05% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 20,162 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 1.79M shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 121,400 shares stake. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Dimensional Fund Lp has 390,925 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 28,423 shares. 3,704 are owned by Hood River Ltd Liability Company.