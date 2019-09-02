First Mercantile Trust Co Lowered Its Position in Jpmorgan Chase Co (JPM) by $590,143; P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Increased Its Position in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by $22.24 Million

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 114.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 463,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 866,836 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.85 million, up from 403,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.34B market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $43.19. About 3.26 million shares traded or 190.87% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 23/03/2018 – TOKYO — The U.S. imposition of controversial import tariffs is “regrettable,” said Andrew Mackenzie, CEO of Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton, warning that such action risks sparking a trade war; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – OLYMPIC DAM PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REDUCED FROM 150 KT TO ABOUT 135 KT; 18/04/2018 – ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LTD – CONTRACT WITH BHP FOR CONTINUATION OF SUPPLY OF CEMENT AND LIME TO BHP’S OLYMPIC DAM MINE; 23/04/2018 – BHP Billiton The Extension Will End on June 25; 03/05/2018 – BP SAID TO HIRE MS AS IT CONSIDERS BIDDING FOR SOME BHP ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – BHP says will consider asset swaps as part of shale exit; 05/03/2018 MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 23/05/2018 – Got Camel Milk? This Ex-BHP Engineer Is Ready to Supply It; 06/04/2018 – BHP TO ELIMINATE ALL FRESH WATER USE IN CHILE BY 2030: MALCHUK; 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton 3Q Iron Ore Output 58M Tons, Up 8% On-year

First Mercantile Trust Co decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase Co (JPM) by 23.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co sold 5,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 18,807 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, down from 24,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 10.17M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Equity Income Adds DowDuPont, Cuts JPMorgan; 07/05/2018 – Windstream Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN SEC.PLC FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)- SKY AMENDMENT; 05/03/2018 – Amazon reportedly looks to offer checking accounts for customers via JP Morgan, other banks; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan leads surge for big US banks; 13/04/2018 – $XLF Financials turned lower after being higher this morning on earnings. $JPM $C $BAC etc; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF Below 200D-MA; 19/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $125; 26/03/2018 – BI UK: JPMorgan Chase’s Quorum may go solo

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) by 12,470 shares to 12,600 shares, valued at $504,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 10,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,464 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.52 billion for 11.35 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Tru Svcs Lta accumulated 0.15% or 11,318 shares. Adage Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3.80M shares or 0.96% of the stock. Capital Guardian Trust holds 1.08% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 799,695 shares. Mengis Cap Inc owns 55,245 shares for 3.12% of their portfolio. Webster Financial Bank N A invested 1.95% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 1,045 are held by Qv. Cypress Capital Group has 80,762 shares. Burgundy Asset Mgmt Limited reported 19,522 shares. Biondo Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 90,688 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability Co owns 33,066 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. 2,606 are held by Wallace. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd has invested 2.74% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Evercore Wealth Llc invested in 132,341 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Waverton Investment Mngmt Limited has invested 5.3% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Brinker Capital Incorporated holds 95,095 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 356,811 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $32.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 987,444 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 547,094 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc (Call).