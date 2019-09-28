First Mercantile Trust Co Lifted Its Position in Targa Resources (TRGP) as Market Value Declined; As Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Share Value Rose, Phocas Financial Lowered Its Holding

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 4,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 46,682 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $155.31B, down from 51,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $33.47. About 905,122 shares traded or 19.19% up from the average. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q REV. $174.1M, EST. $172.0M; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.87 TO $1.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES – REAFFIRMING FULL-YEAR 2018 FFO GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $1.87 TO $1.95 PER DILUTED SHARE, EXCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS; 03/05/2018 – HPP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.87 TO $1.95, EST. $1.91; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Rev $174.1M; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 45C, EST. 45C; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share 45 Cents

First Mercantile Trust Co increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) by 65.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co bought 8,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 20,798 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $817,000, up from 12,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $39.75. About 1.11M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS EXPANSION OF TARGA VENTURE; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q REV. $2.46B, EST. $2.45B; 03/05/2018 – TARGA CEO SAYS GAS FLARING COULD INCREASE IN PERMIAN BASIN; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Distributable Cash Flow $216.4M; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES- TOTAL NET GROWTH CAPEX RELATED TO FALCON AND PEREGRINE PLANTS,PIPELINE SYSTEM IS ABOUT $500 MLN ; ABOUT $200 MLN EXPECTED TO BE SPENT IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM – PARTIES MERGED 50 PCT INTERESTS IN ENTITIES WITH HIGH PRESSURE CARNERO GATHERING LINE, RAPTOR GAS PROCESSING FACILITY TO FORM EXPANDED 50/50 JV; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $750.0 MLN; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP PRICES UPSIZED $1.0B OFFERING OF SR

More notable recent Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Hudson Pacific Properties Appoints Christy Haubegger to Board of Directors – Business Wire” on March 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hudson Pacific, Blackstone JV to buy Vancouver office/retail complex – Seeking Alpha” published on March 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Transocean Ltd (RIG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Is Yielding 2.9% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “San Francisco Ferry Building sells for $291 million to Hudson Pacific Properties and Allianz Real Estate – San Francisco Business Times – San Francisco Business Times” with publication date: October 08, 2018.

Analysts await Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. HPP’s profit will be $78.75 million for 16.41 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

