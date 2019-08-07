First Mercantile Trust Co Lifted Facebook Class A (FB) Holding by $309,756; Roanoke Asset Management Holding In Cvs Health (CVS) Was Increased

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 38.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 13,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 47,550 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, up from 34,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 12.21M shares traded or 45.92% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 19/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Ohio to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS TRUMP “VERY WELL INFORMED” ABOUT FDA ACTIONS; 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Ratings On 12 CVS-Related CMBS Transactions; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, MINUTECLINIC; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health; 11/04/2018 – CVS unveils a tool that makes it easier to find less expensive drugs; 25/04/2018 – CVS Health Releases 11th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal Tuesday

First Mercantile Trust Co increased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 25.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co bought 1,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 9,073 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 7,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $526.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $184.51. About 18.04M shares traded or 6.81% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – CBC British Columbia: Facebook whistleblower pushed data-mining boundaries in Canada; 02/05/2018 – IRISH JUDGE SAYS WON’T DELAY REFERRAL OF FACEBOOK CASE TO ECJ; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s Long History of Resolving Privacy Claims on the Cheap; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Deleting Facebook is the messiest breakup ever; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Says Cambridge Analytica Audit on Hold Amid U.K. Probe; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Jon Tester: Tester Defends Montanans’ Privacy, Holds Facebook Accountable for Breach of Trust; 22/05/2018 – GAME PLAN ON ELECTIONS IS COMBINATION OF Al TOOLS, COOPERATION WITH AUTHORITIES AND TRANSPARENCY – ZUCKERBERG; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Ron Wyden: Wyden Questions Facebook on Misuse of Users’ Private Information; 09/04/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP and Labaton Sucharow LLP Announce a Proposed Settlement of the Facebook, Inc. IPO Securities Litigation

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600. AGUIRRE FERNANDO also bought $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39M and $214.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 1,590 shares to 27,236 shares, valued at $10.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Klingenstein Fields & Company Ltd Company holds 305,587 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Cohen Lawrence B stated it has 2.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). M&R holds 1.59% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 130,126 shares. Community Tru reported 1.63% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Vision Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.9% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 60,185 shares. Bridgewater Associates Lp holds 636,180 shares. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Llc, Michigan-based fund reported 121,823 shares. Northwest Counselors Limited Liability has 22,341 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ntwk owns 0.05% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 31,483 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab reported 1.4% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 1.40 million shares stake. 32,974 were accumulated by Parsons Capital Ri. First Foundation Advisors reported 9,751 shares. Waters Parkerson And Limited invested 1.23% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cutter And Co Brokerage reported 0.13% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity.

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total International B (BNDX) by 20,879 shares to 38,662 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 2,618 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,408 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,030 are owned by Fiduciary Svcs Of The Southwest Tx. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Liability Co accumulated 26,558 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Com has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Horan Cap Advsr Lc holds 100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northern Tru owns 28.12M shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Rnc Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.22% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 18,836 shares. 38,618 were reported by Sarasin & Prns Limited Liability Partnership. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security invested in 0.89% or 7,380 shares. Hs Prns Limited Liability Corporation holds 718,233 shares. Arrow reported 36,261 shares stake. River & Mercantile Asset Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.29% or 111,104 shares. Management Assocs New York owns 0.65% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,500 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon holds 0.92% or 19.62M shares. Cannell Peter B And Inc reported 3,715 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Horrell Mngmt owns 8 shares.