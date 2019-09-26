First Mercantile Trust Co Lifted By $2.55 Million Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake; Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Has Cut Its Pepsico (PEP) Position

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc decreased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 15.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc sold 4,106 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc holds 21,650 shares with $2.84M value, down from 25,756 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $190.01B valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $135.9. About 1.59M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL

First Mercantile Trust Co increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 101.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Mercantile Trust Co acquired 10,509 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The First Mercantile Trust Co holds 20,828 shares with $5.08M value, up from 10,319 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $205.81B valuation. The stock decreased 2.25% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $217.18. About 6.95M shares traded or 85.13% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “Inspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH ANDREW WITTY TO BECOME OPTUM CEO; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advanc; 29/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Larry Renfro to Lead Enterprise Growth Efforts and Optum’s Next-Generation Investment Initiatives Through an Expanded Optum Ventures

Among 4 analysts covering Pepsico (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pepsico has $14900 highest and $11700 lowest target. $136.20’s average target is 0.22% above currents $135.9 stock price. Pepsico had 11 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $14200 target in Tuesday, September 24 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, April 18 by Morgan Stanley. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 18 report. As per Friday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14900 target in Wednesday, September 11 report.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased Ishares Tr (TLT) stake by 630,734 shares to 1.69 million valued at $224.24 million in 2019Q2. It also upped International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) stake by 128,597 shares and now owns 2.80M shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) was raised too.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.65 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 70,534 were reported by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Wellcome Trust Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust holds 2.10M shares. 3,423 were reported by Arvest Comml Bank Tru Division. Davenport Company Llc reported 794,522 shares. D L Carlson Investment Group reported 4,720 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Hm Payson And reported 0.81% stake. Psagot Invest House Ltd holds 0.78% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 146,868 shares. Moreover, Cutter Com Brokerage Inc has 1.1% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bragg Fincl Advisors Inc has 30,595 shares. Nadler Finance Grp invested in 0.16% or 4,315 shares. Stonebridge Cap Limited Com invested in 0.35% or 15,141 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has invested 0.77% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Korea Inv has 1.28 million shares. Riverbridge Prtn Limited Liability Com holds 0.08% or 31,709 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership reported 378,172 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3. 6,430 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $1.50 million were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

First Mercantile Trust Co decreased Liberty Global Plc C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) stake by 17,068 shares to 41,628 valued at $1.10M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Willis Towers Watson Plc stake by 2,362 shares and now owns 1,710 shares. Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) was reduced too.