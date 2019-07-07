First Mercantile Trust Co Increases Stake in Wellcare Health Plans (WCG); As Aircastle LTD (AYR) Shares Declined, Holder Sankaty Advisors Lowered Its Position by $1.00 Million

Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aircastle Ltd (AYR) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 50,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 241,036 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 291,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $21.21. About 102,567 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has declined 11.60% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Rev $202.7M; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 52C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aircastle Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYR); 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘BBB-‘ IDR to Aircastle Limited; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Aircastle Announces Placement of Airbus A321 with Nordwind Airlines; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Aircastle Ltd. To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BB+’, Outlk Stbl; 29/05/2018 – Aircastle Assigned a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of BBB- by Fitch Ratings; 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

First Mercantile Trust Co increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 212.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co bought 1,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,685 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $454,000, up from 539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $282.55. About 302,651 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 24.83% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL WITH MERIDIAN TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $50 MLN- SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – WellCare Elects Amy Compton-Phillips and Kathleen E. Walsh to Bd of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Tampa Bay News: Tampa-based WellCare Health Plans, Inc. Corporate Counsel Joins Carlton Fields; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND, COMPANY’S UNDRAWN $1.0 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $9.55-$9.85; 22/05/2018 – WellCare Names Dr. J. Thomas Newton Medical Director in North Carolina; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE 1Q REV. $4.65B, EST. $4.62B; 05/03/2018 WellCare Commits to Tampa Headquarters through 2030; 19/04/2018 – DJ WellCare Health Plans Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCG); 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net Cash Generated by Operating Activities $445.7M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold AYR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 42.38 million shares or 1.01% less from 42.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio owns 41,900 shares. Goodnow Inv Limited Liability Corp owns 907,248 shares. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Co owns 0% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 27,181 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). 69,600 were reported by Icon Advisers Company. Highstreet Asset Mngmt accumulated 141 shares. Switzerland-based Gam Hldgs Ag has invested 0.03% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) or 23,473 shares. Cambiar Invsts Limited Com stated it has 156,001 shares. Amg Funds Ltd owns 1.2% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 60,890 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 51,704 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 212,175 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) or 524,836 shares. Northern Trust holds 0% or 692,198 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc owns 80,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 28.13% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.64 per share. AYR’s profit will be $34.55 million for 11.53 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Aircastle Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Sankaty Advisors Llc, which manages about $24.15 billion and $71.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 156,000 shares to 282,164 shares, valued at $5.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11,197 shares to 10,762 shares, valued at $614,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 15,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,077 shares, and cut its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR).

