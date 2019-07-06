First Mercantile Trust Co Increased Stake in Dollar Tree (DLTR) by $550,620; Wynnefield Capital Has Increased Landec (LNDC) Holding

First Mercantile Trust Co increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 43.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co bought 5,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,356 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 12,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $109.64. About 1.02 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 1.4 PCT; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 09/04/2018 – Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree

Wynnefield Capital Inc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.74 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59 million, up from 2.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $10.24. About 87,858 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 23.65% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 03/04/2018 Landec 3Q EPS 58c; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corporation to Nominate Two New Board Directors; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – 2018 EPS OUTLOOK EXCLUDES FAVORABLE $0.49 EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM ONE-TIME TAX BENEFIT IN FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $28 MLN TO $32 MLN, CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $30 MLN TO $34 MLN; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR ALL OF FISCAL 2018 OF $0.40 TO $0.42; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops Revenue Up 10% to 12%; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q REV. $149.3M, EST. $146.0M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops Revenue Up 13% to 16%; 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 1.4% Position in Landec

Since January 8, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $1.51 million activity. $309,900 worth of Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) was bought by OBUS NELSON on Wednesday, April 10. Shares for $11,230 were bought by Sohn Catherine A. on Thursday, January 10. Powell Andrew Kenneth William bought $6,101 worth of Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) on Friday, January 11. Carosella Deborah D had bought 4,500 shares worth $51,030. Shares for $224,800 were bought by GOLDBY STEVEN D on Tuesday, January 8.

More notable recent Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Landec Corporation Sets Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Conference Call for April 4, 2019 at 8 a.m. PT and Earnings Release set for April 3, 2019 After Market – GlobeNewswire” on March 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “32 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on April 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Landec Corporation to Present at the 21st Annual ICR Conference – GlobeNewswire” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Landec slips in post market on Q3 earnings miss and lower 2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold LNDC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 25.43 million shares or 0.30% less from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Global Invest Mgmt Ltd, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,980 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 30,300 shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Walthausen Limited holds 1.72% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 1.08M shares. North Star Investment Mngmt Corp reported 147,175 shares. Parametric Assoc Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Heartland Advsrs holds 835,700 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 2.36 million shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 56,067 shares. Cutter And Co Brokerage holds 32,700 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. J Goldman And Lp has 46,457 shares. Moody Financial Bank Division accumulated 291 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 0% or 7,483 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 2,017 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd reported 3,975 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Llc reported 22,204 shares. First Manhattan holds 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 700 shares. Montag & Caldwell Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.74% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 70,503 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Company reported 2,569 shares. Davenport & Communication Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Natixis Advsr Lp owns 224,415 shares. Gulf Intl Bank (Uk) Limited holds 58,254 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Automobile Association stated it has 138,111 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 61,159 shares. Palladium Partners Ltd Com reported 70,622 shares stake. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 1,934 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) holds 2,021 shares.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: JKG, MSI, AZO, DLTR – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dollar Tree: Stable Currently, Future Pegged On A Remodeled Family Tree – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q3 Earnings Beat, Stock Drops on View Cut – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “CEO Tells Cramer Family Dollar Brand Is Getting A ‘Wow’ Factor – Benzinga” published on March 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Factors Likely to Shape Dollar Tree’s (DLTR) Earnings in Q3 – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 23, 2018.

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) by 5,870 shares to 1,080 shares, valued at $106,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,793 shares, and cut its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdr (XLK).