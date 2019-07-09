First Mercantile Trust Co Increased Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Position; Carbo Ceramics (CRR) Shorts Lowered By 3.52%

First Mercantile Trust Co increased Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) stake by 408.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Mercantile Trust Co acquired 2,531 shares as Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)’s stock declined 1.08%. The First Mercantile Trust Co holds 3,150 shares with $765,000 value, up from 619 last quarter. Palo Alto Networks Inc now has $20.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.59% or $5.43 during the last trading session, reaching $215.26. About 782,944 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – FireMon Announces New Immediate Insight Threat Hunting App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – SecBI Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT BELIEVES RUSSIAN SIDE IS BEHIND PLAN FOR POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.5 – 2km SSW of Palo Cedro, CA; 15/05/2018 – Bowman School Unveils New Learning Village Site in Palo Alto During Groundbreaking Ceremony; 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–Expand Emergency Department Facilities – 640-396 VA Palo Alto HCS -; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto Ignite `18 USA; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS THE POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK APPEARS TO BE FOCUSED ON UKRAINE; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Cloud Services Infrastructure Company Evident.i

Carbo Ceramics Inc (NYSE:CRR) had a decrease of 3.52% in short interest. CRR’s SI was 8.21 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.52% from 8.51M shares previously. With 306,900 avg volume, 27 days are for Carbo Ceramics Inc (NYSE:CRR)’s short sellers to cover CRR’s short positions. The SI to Carbo Ceramics Inc’s float is 42.32%. The stock increased 4.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.23. About 237,693 shares traded. CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) has declined 81.50% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRR News: 26/04/2018 – CARBO CERAMICS INC CRR.N FY2018 REV VIEW $244.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CARBO Ceramics 1Q Loss $22.3M; 21/03/2018 – Carbo Ceramics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Carbo Ceramics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CARBO Ceramics 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 26/04/2018 – CARBO CERAMICS SAYS STILL TARGETING POSITIVE EBITDA FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – CARBO CERAMICS INC CRR.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $250 MLN; 26/04/2018 – CARBO Ceramics 1Q Rev $49.4M; 21/03/2018 CARBO CERAMICS – ON MARCH 20, BOARD REDUCED ITS SIZE TO SIX DIRECTORS AS BOARD MEMBER ROBERT RUBIN PASSED AWAY ON MARCH 17 – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Carbo Ceramics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

First Mercantile Trust Co decreased Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) stake by 19,430 shares to 48,959 valued at $2.61M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) stake by 2,618 shares and now owns 21,408 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co (NYSE:JPM) was reduced too.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $18.74 million activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider MCLAUGHLIN MARK D sold $8.65M. The insider BONVANIE RENE sold 9,330 shares worth $1.87M. ZUK NIR had sold 30,000 shares worth $6.53M. Klarich Lee sold $1.68 million worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,578 were accumulated by Great Lakes Advsr Limited Com. Goldman Sachs owns 0.1% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 1.31M shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Management stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited has invested 0.46% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Voloridge Investment Management Ltd Liability holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 26,256 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.76% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 3,000 were reported by Monetta Services Incorporated. Gabelli Funds Lc stated it has 72,900 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Limited Company stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Etrade Cap Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1,220 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.09% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Asset Mgmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Weiss Multi invested in 0.24% or 40,000 shares. Chesley Taft & Ltd Llc holds 0.53% or 25,971 shares.

Among 23 analysts covering Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Palo Alto Networks had 41 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, February 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Monday, February 25. Raymond James maintained Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $270 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Wedbush. The firm has “Sell” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, February 20. Morgan Stanley maintained Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Overweight” rating. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) rating on Tuesday, January 22. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $240 target. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Maxim Group.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold CARBO Ceramics Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 18.09 million shares or 2.36% less from 18.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has invested 0% in CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR). Spark Inv Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 72,360 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0% invested in CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR). Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mngmt reported 24,050 shares. Grp One Trading L P accumulated 192,053 shares. Engineers Gate Manager L P invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR). Schroder Inv Mngmt owns 267,977 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 44,045 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) for 44,800 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 190,073 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 0% in CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR). Moreover, Intl Grp Inc has 0% invested in CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) for 15,690 shares. Lesa Sroufe &, Washington-based fund reported 144,301 shares. Acadian Asset Llc reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR).

CARBO Ceramics Inc., a technology company, provides services and products to the gas and oil and industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $36.09 million. The firm provides engineered solutions in its Design, Build, and Optimize the Frac technology businesses, delivering value to E&P operators by increasing well production and estimated ultimate recovery. It currently has negative earnings. It produces ceramic proppant; provides fracture simulation software; has proprietary technology that provides fracture diagnostics and production assurance; and offers consulting services for fracture design and completion optimization.

