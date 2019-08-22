First Mercantile Trust Co Holding in Tripadvisor (TRIP) Decreased by $341,343 as Share Value Declined; Finemark National Bank & Trust Has Upped Its Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake by $486,160; Stock Price Declined

Finemark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust bought 8,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 135,291 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.10M, up from 127,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $47.23. About 3.40 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 09/05/2018 – VP Brooks Gifts 140 Of Marathon Petroleum Corp; 10/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICAN MPC MEMBER TSHAZIBANA COMMENTS IN PRETORIA; 22/05/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SEES UPWARD PRICE PRESSURE FROM LATE BUDGET PASSAGE; 16/05/2018 – RBI: REVISED MEETING SCHEDULE OF MPC FOR 2018-19; 17/05/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – FORECAST 2018 CONFIRMED; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Comments After March Rate Decision (Text); 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC DECISION TO RETAIN POLICY RATE IS UNANIMOUS; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY PREPARING TO SHUT ALKYLATION UNIT FOR WORK; 18/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By DNB Bank

First Mercantile Trust Co decreased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) by 19.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co sold 6,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.49% . The institutional investor held 26,938 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 33,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Tripadvisor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $38.52. About 1.35M shares traded. TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has declined 24.19% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIP News: 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Now Sees Adjusted Ebitda Growth in 2018 After Projecting Approximately Flat Adjusted in Feb; 11/05/2018 – Fiera Capital Adds TripAdvisor, Exits Medidata: 13F; 29/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Announces the “Most Excellent” Places to Travel Worldwide; 22/05/2018 – World’s Most Spectacular Landmarks Recognized With TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards; 20/04/2018 – TRIPADVISOR BUYS BOKUN, LEADING SOFTWARE PROVIDER, TO BRING; 09/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Wins 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards For Airlines; 28/03/2018 – TripAdvisor: The most affordable times to visit luxury destinations, from the Caribbean to Hawaii; 08/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR SEES 2018 ADJ. EBITDA UP YOY, SAW ABOUT FLAT; 16/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Joins the Yext PowerListings® Network; 26/04/2018 – The top food experiences in the world, according to TripAdvisor

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold TRIP shares while 95 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 114.62 million shares or 1.84% less from 116.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Mngmt holds 0% or 41,025 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital stated it has 29,117 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 5,349 shares in its portfolio. Korea Inv Corp invested in 232,816 shares. 37 are held by Howe & Rusling. Hanseatic Mngmt Services reported 8,461 shares. Convergence Prns Limited Liability Company invested 0.33% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0.02% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 11,249 shares. Allen Hldgs New York holds 181,826 shares or 1.55% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 248,313 shares stake. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.02% invested in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). State Street holds 0.02% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) for 4.65 million shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 506,962 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 54,194 shares in its portfolio.

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 5,457 shares to 8,411 shares, valued at $601,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO).

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7,297 shares to 442,183 shares, valued at $23.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rancho Inca Llc by 7 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

